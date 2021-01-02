



January 22, 2021

Original news The logistics and infrastructure part of the National Recovery and Resilience goes in the right direction

This was highlighted by the President of Confetra

The logistics and infrastructure part of the National Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) 'goes in the right direction'. This was stated by the President of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, in view of the start on Monday, at the Ministry of Infrastructure and transport, the comparison between the social partners and the government on the Plan, minister Paola De Micheli who will listen to the comments of the main representative organisations on the "Infrastructure and Logistics" chapter of the Recovery Fund National.

"It is a good thing, " noted Nicolini, "that, after this chaotic political-institutional week, let's go back to concrete issues concerning the future of companies and the future of of the country. More than 15% of the resources allocated with PNRR are dedicated to logistics and infrastructure. To be precise 37 billion, of which more than 10% (3.7 billion) to intermodality and logistics. The specific actions contained in this last part -- recalled the President of Confetra -- are already have been the subject of discussion with the social partners since the Member States Generali of Villa Pamphili last June.

Recalling also that 'support for rail transport, reduction of harmful emissions from freight transport, implementation of green port, digitization supply chain, last mile connections are the priorities that Confetra has always supported and that we find in the document" Nicolini noted that, however, "as many sometimes, a series of actions are indispensable, also aimed at strengthening the entrepreneurial fabric of the logistics industry the national level.'

"Net of what concerns MIT," he continued. the president of Confetra -- we are convinced that the whole chapter dedicated by the Plan to industrial policy instruments - digital transformation, capitalisation measures, support for internationalization, lifelong learning training, aggregations and consolidations of companies - both equally decisive to allow our companies a serious and stable support to the no longer deferred process of growth and development of the sector.'

"The entire PNRR strategy - noted Nicolini again - it must be read in an integrated way with the desired start-up of the construction sites, implementation of Italia Veloce and the Simplifications Decree-Law, with the update of the RFI and ANAS Program Contracts, with the alitalia's new business plan, with incentives to shift strengthened by the latest measures taken by the government and the parliament to deal with the Covid emergency.

"It seems to me - concluded Nicolini - that there are all the conditions for the logistics and logistics sector to transport, can really play the central role of system arterial of the real economy, as for some time our organization claims. We will submit to the government and the minister, however, the need for specific reflection to be logistics and infrastructure in the south of the country."







