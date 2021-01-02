|
January 22, 2021
- The logistics and infrastructure part of the National
Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) 'goes in the right direction'.
This was stated by the President of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, in view of the
start on Monday, at the Ministry of Infrastructure and
transport, the comparison between the social partners and the government on the Plan,
minister Paola De Micheli who will listen to the
comments of the main representative organisations on the
"Infrastructure and Logistics" chapter of the Recovery Fund
National.
-
- "It is a good thing, " noted Nicolini, "that, after
this chaotic political-institutional week, let's go back to
concrete issues concerning the future of companies and the future of
of the country. More than 15% of the resources allocated with PNRR are
dedicated to logistics and infrastructure. To be precise 37
billion, of which more than 10% (3.7 billion) to intermodality
and logistics. The specific actions contained in this last
part -- recalled the President of Confetra -- are already
have been the subject of discussion with the social partners since the Member States
Generali of Villa Pamphili last June.
-
- Recalling also that 'support for rail transport,
reduction of harmful emissions from freight transport,
implementation of green port, digitization
supply chain, last mile connections are the priorities
that Confetra has always supported and that we find in the document"
Nicolini noted that, however, "as many
sometimes, a series of actions are indispensable, also aimed at
strengthening the entrepreneurial fabric of the logistics industry
the national level.'
-
- "Net of what concerns MIT," he continued.
the president of Confetra -- we are convinced that the whole chapter
dedicated by the Plan to industrial policy instruments - digital
transformation, capitalisation measures, support for
internationalization, lifelong learning training,
aggregations and consolidations of companies - both equally
decisive to allow our companies a serious and stable
support to the no longer deferred process of growth and
development of the sector.'
-
- "The entire PNRR strategy - noted Nicolini again
- it must be read in an integrated way with the desired start-up of the construction sites,
implementation of Italia Veloce and the Simplifications Decree-Law,
with the update of the RFI and ANAS Program Contracts, with the
alitalia's new business plan, with incentives to shift
strengthened by the latest measures taken by the government and the
parliament to deal with the Covid emergency.
-
- "It seems to me - concluded Nicolini - that there are all the
conditions for the logistics and logistics sector to
transport, can really play the central role of system
arterial of the real economy, as for some time our
organization claims. We will submit to the government and the minister,
however, the need for specific reflection to be
logistics and infrastructure in the south of the country."
