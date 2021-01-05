



January 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Spain's Boluda Towage buys Dutchman Iskes Towage & Salvage

Both port towing activities change hands in Eemshaven, Lübeck and Lisbon that offshore activities

Boluda Towage of the Spanish group Boluda Corporación Marítima has signed an agreement with the Dutch family Iskes to buy the port towing business of the Iskes Towage & Salvage in the Dutch port of Eemshaven, in that Lübeck and The Portuguese Convention in Lisbon, as well as the Dutch company's activities in the offshore sector, acquisition that will include management and staff in the iskes headquarters in Ijmuiden.

The agreement foresees that Iskes will continue to operate autonomously and also that it will focus its efforts on further strengthen its activities in the offshore in northwestern Europe.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec