January 22, 2021
- Spain's Boluda Towage buys Dutchman Iskes Towage &
Salvage
- Both port towing activities change hands
in Eemshaven, Lübeck and Lisbon that offshore activities
- Boluda Towage of the Spanish group Boluda Corporación
Marítima has signed an agreement with the Dutch family Iskes
to buy the port towing business of the Iskes
Towage & Salvage in the Dutch port of Eemshaven, in that
Lübeck and The Portuguese Convention in Lisbon, as well as
the Dutch company's activities in the offshore sector,
acquisition that will include management and staff in the
iskes headquarters in Ijmuiden.
- The agreement foresees that Iskes will continue to operate
autonomously and also that it will focus its efforts on
further strengthen its activities in the
offshore in northwestern Europe.