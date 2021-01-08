|
- In addition to the container record, in 2020 the port of Tanger
Med has also established the new historical peak of traffic
total goods
-
- Significant increase in bunkering activity
at the Moroccan port port
-
- The Port Authority of Tanger Med, as anticipated at the end of
2020, announced today that last year the port port
moroccan set his own new historical record of traffic
containerised having moved 5,771,221 teu, with an increase in
compared to 4,801,713 teu in 2019. The port authority has
highlighted that this result confirms tanger med's position
container port in the Mediterranean basin.
-
- In 2020, the new historical record was also recorded
of total freight traffic which amounted to 81
million tonnes, up by +23% on the previous year.
In addition to containers, the African airport has moved almost 8.0
million tonnes of liquid bulk, with an increase of +26%
on 2019 mainly determined by the increase in activity
bunkering carried out in port which was equal to almost 1.6
million tons, and 304,000 tons of solid bulk
(+18%). In addition, in the rolling stock segment, truck traffic is
remained stable having been 357,000 vehicles, while the
handling of new cars decreased by -28% being
358,000 vehicles were treated.
-
- Last year passenger traffic in tanger port
Med, which has been the most important sector of activity
affected by the Covid-19 health crisis, was of
702,000 people, down -75% on 2019.
|
