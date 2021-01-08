



January 25, 2021

Original news In addition to the container record, in 2020 the port of Tanger Med has also established the new historical peak of traffic total goods

Significant increase in bunkering activity at the Moroccan port port

The Port Authority of Tanger Med, as anticipated at the end of 2020, announced today that last year the port port moroccan set his own new historical record of traffic containerised having moved 5,771,221 teu, with an increase in compared to 4,801,713 teu in 2019. The port authority has highlighted that this result confirms tanger med's position container port in the Mediterranean basin.

In 2020, the new historical record was also recorded of total freight traffic which amounted to 81 million tonnes, up by +23% on the previous year. In addition to containers, the African airport has moved almost 8.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk, with an increase of +26% on 2019 mainly determined by the increase in activity bunkering carried out in port which was equal to almost 1.6 million tons, and 304,000 tons of solid bulk (+18%). In addition, in the rolling stock segment, truck traffic is remained stable having been 357,000 vehicles, while the handling of new cars decreased by -28% being 358,000 vehicles were treated.

Last year passenger traffic in tanger port Med, which has been the most important sector of activity affected by the Covid-19 health crisis, was of 702,000 people, down -75% on 2019.









