January 26, 2021
- Samsung Heavy Industries will build two
13,000 teu
-
- Order with a total value of approximately 208 million
Dollars
-
- South Korean navalmeccanica company Samsung Heavy Industries
(SHI) announced today that it has obtained a contract of the
total of 229.2 billion won ($208 million) for the
construction of two container containers of 13, 000 teu, order -- he
specified the company -- which was issued by a
oceania shipowners' company. The two ships will be delivered
by the end of 2022.