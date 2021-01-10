ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
Samsung Heavy Industries will build two 13,000 teu

Order with a total value of approximately 208 million Dollars

South Korean navalmeccanica company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) announced today that it has obtained a contract of the total of 229.2 billion won ($208 million) for the construction of two container containers of 13, 000 teu, order -- he specified the company -- which was issued by a oceania shipowners' company. The two ships will be delivered by the end of 2022.





