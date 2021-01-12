



January 26, 2021

Original news Assoporti has signed the Padua Charter

Pact between maritime-port cluster organisations for sustainable and efficient logistics

The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has signed the Padua Charter, the agreement between cluster organisations for sustainable and efficient logistics. The Charter proposes itself as a first element of synthesis with respect to convergent objectives towards a new model of development sustainable development, acting according to a system logic to enhance the everything that unites the complexity of the offer logistics services and their benefits for businesses and communities.









