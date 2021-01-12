ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

27 January 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:29 GMT+1



January 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Assoporti has signed the Padua Charter

Pact between maritime-port cluster organisations for sustainable and efficient logistics

The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has signed the Padua Charter, the agreement between cluster organisations for sustainable and efficient logistics. The Charter proposes itself as a first element of synthesis with respect to convergent objectives towards a new model of development sustainable development, acting according to a system logic to enhance the everything that unites the complexity of the offer logistics services and their benefits for businesses and communities.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail