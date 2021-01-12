Pact between maritime-port cluster organisations
for sustainable and efficient logistics
The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has signed the
Padua Charter, the agreement between cluster organisations
for sustainable and efficient logistics. The
Charter proposes itself as a first element of synthesis with respect to
convergent objectives towards a new model of development
sustainable development, acting according to a system logic to enhance the
everything that unites the complexity of the offer
logistics services and their benefits for businesses and communities.