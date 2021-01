January 26, 2021

Original news UPS sold its transport business partially loaded road to TFI International

Transaction worth $800 million

The US express courier United Parcel Service (UPS) has the UPS Freight subsidiary, which specializes in the partial-load road transport, to the Canadian logistics group TFI International for $800 million. In addition, UPS and TFI are granted so that UPS Freight continues to use the ups national delivery network for its shipments for a period of five years.









