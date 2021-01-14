|
January 26, 2021
- DFDS buys Dutch HSF Logistics
- The agreement provides for the transfer to the Danish group of 1,800
employees and a fleet of 750 trucks and 1,500 trailers
- The Danish shipowners' and logistics group DFDS has signed a
agreement to buy the Dutch HSF Logistics, which specializes in
transport and logistics of refrigerated and temperature products
Controlled. According to expectations, the acquisition will be
after the green light to the transaction of the
european Union, which is expected to be granted within three
Months. HSF Logistics will then be integrated into the
DFDS logistics business unit.
- The Dutch company operates through four brands: with the brand
HSF Logistics, which is a market leader in the Netherlands, Germany and
United Kingdom, under the N&K Spedition and Skive Køletransport brands
market leaders in Denmark and Scandinavia and with
Eurofresh which specializes in the German market.
- HSF has 1,800 employees who will pass under the Danish group.
In addition, the Dutch company has a fleet of 750 trucks and
1,500 trailers also part of the acquisition agreement with DFDS.
