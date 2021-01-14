



January 26, 2021

The agreement provides for the transfer to the Danish group of 1,800 employees and a fleet of 750 trucks and 1,500 trailers

The Danish shipowners' and logistics group DFDS has signed a agreement to buy the Dutch HSF Logistics, which specializes in transport and logistics of refrigerated and temperature products Controlled. According to expectations, the acquisition will be after the green light to the transaction of the european Union, which is expected to be granted within three Months. HSF Logistics will then be integrated into the DFDS logistics business unit.

The Dutch company operates through four brands: with the brand HSF Logistics, which is a market leader in the Netherlands, Germany and United Kingdom, under the N&K Spedition and Skive Køletransport brands market leaders in Denmark and Scandinavia and with Eurofresh which specializes in the German market.

HSF has 1,800 employees who will pass under the Danish group. In addition, the Dutch company has a fleet of 750 trucks and 1,500 trailers also part of the acquisition agreement with DFDS.







