|
|
|
|
January 26, 2021
|
|
- Positive assessment of the timing of implementation of the
new rail gateway to Gioia Tauro
-
- The work had a total cost of 40 million euros
-
- Positive evaluation of the Verification and Control Unit
agency for territorial cohesion of the implementation times
construction of the new intermodal terminal of the port of
Gioia Tauro, a railway station that last month registered
the arrival of the first freight train
(
of the 16th
December 2020). This was announced by the Port Authority of
Gioia Tauro specifying that the Verification and Control Unit,
certifier of investments financed from European resources, in
its preliminary verification report speaks of the "effectiveness of the
results" as required by the South Plan 2030.
-
- The authority recalled that the work had a cost
total of 40 million euros, of which 20 million euros were admitted to
funding on the PON FERS Networks and Mobility 2007/2013, of which
the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport is the holder.
Carried out in project financing by the Port Authority,
the work is part of a set of interventions included in the APQ "Polo
logistics of Gioia Tauro".
-
- In particular, the Port Authority explained that the
Verification and Control Unit, while reporting departure delays
the definition of the preliminary draft, related to the
race that at first went deserted and then to the
award times, expressed a positive opinion on the
"times of the final, executive and
execution of the works" which recorded "a duration of
less than the typical times of VISTO (a tool that provides the
Interactive Visualization of The Estimation of The Times of Works
public administrations)".
-
- In addition, the positivity of the choices
adopted by the port authority regarding the award of the tender in
project financing, following the first warning went deserted,
the timely identification of the taking over concessionaire and, not
lastly, to the normative indications adopted, (Article 38 of the Code of
navigation), to allow the taking over dealer
the early occupation of the areas on which the work insists, in the
definition of an existing dispute between the Authority and the
Port and Corap.
-
- The new intermodal terminal, completed and operating, extends
between the municipalities of Gioia Tauro and San
ferdinand and develops in part, within the port, in the area
concession to the terminal terminal driver Medcenter Terminal Container
and in the interport area. It occupies an area of 325 thousand
square meters. The overall length of the new tracks is
3,825 meters. In particular, it is equipped with three rods of 825
meters each that allow you to start convoys of length
750 meters.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail