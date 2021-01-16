



January 26, 2021

The work had a total cost of 40 million euros

Positive evaluation of the Verification and Control Unit agency for territorial cohesion of the implementation times construction of the new intermodal terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro, a railway station that last month registered the arrival of the first freight train ( of the 16th December 2020). This was announced by the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro specifying that the Verification and Control Unit, certifier of investments financed from European resources, in its preliminary verification report speaks of the "effectiveness of the results" as required by the South Plan 2030.

The authority recalled that the work had a cost total of 40 million euros, of which 20 million euros were admitted to funding on the PON FERS Networks and Mobility 2007/2013, of which the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport is the holder. Carried out in project financing by the Port Authority, the work is part of a set of interventions included in the APQ "Polo logistics of Gioia Tauro".

In particular, the Port Authority explained that the Verification and Control Unit, while reporting departure delays the definition of the preliminary draft, related to the race that at first went deserted and then to the award times, expressed a positive opinion on the "times of the final, executive and execution of the works" which recorded "a duration of less than the typical times of VISTO (a tool that provides the Interactive Visualization of The Estimation of The Times of Works public administrations)".

In addition, the positivity of the choices adopted by the port authority regarding the award of the tender in project financing, following the first warning went deserted, the timely identification of the taking over concessionaire and, not lastly, to the normative indications adopted, (Article 38 of the Code of navigation), to allow the taking over dealer the early occupation of the areas on which the work insists, in the definition of an existing dispute between the Authority and the Port and Corap.

The new intermodal terminal, completed and operating, extends between the municipalities of Gioia Tauro and San ferdinand and develops in part, within the port, in the area concession to the terminal terminal driver Medcenter Terminal Container and in the interport area. It occupies an area of 325 thousand square meters. The overall length of the new tracks is 3,825 meters. In particular, it is equipped with three rods of 825 meters each that allow you to start convoys of length 750 meters.







