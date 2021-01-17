



January 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Procedure initiated to ensure continuity maritime territory on the Civitavecchia-Olbia route

25 February is the deadline for submitting the expressions of interest

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has launched the procedure for verifying the conditions for the imposition of public service obligations with a horizontal approach to all shipowners interested in the performance of the public service of maritime territorial continuity on the line Civitavecchia-Olbia between 1 October and 31 May of each year as a condition for also operating in the between 1 June and 30 September of each Year.

The economic operators concerned will have until 13.00 on 25 February to present the events of Interest.









