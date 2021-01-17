Procedure initiated to ensure continuity
maritime territory on the Civitavecchia-Olbia route
25 February is the deadline for submitting the
expressions of interest
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has launched the
procedure for verifying the conditions for the imposition of
public service obligations with a horizontal approach to all
shipowners interested in the performance of the public service of
maritime territorial continuity on the line
Civitavecchia-Olbia between 1 October and
31 May of each year as a condition for also operating in the
between 1 June and 30 September of each
Year.
The economic operators concerned will have until
13.00 on 25 February to present the events of
Interest.