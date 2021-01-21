|
|
|
|
January 27, 2021
|
|
- Record financial and operating performance for Hapag-Lloyd
in the last quarter of 2020
-
- Over the period, the average value of the nuts increased by
+9.5%
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, Hapag-Lloyd recorded
record financial and operating results as well as the
all other major shipping companies
containerised globally. The German company has in fact announced
preliminary results for the period indicating revenues of
approximately €3.4 billion, an increase of +9% on the quarter
October-December 2019 and an increase of approximately 57 million
compared to the previous historical record set in the first quarter
2020. EBITDA and EBIT also set new record highs
having been equal to 900 million and 500 million respectively
euro, with increased increases of +89% and +197% on the last quarter
of the previous year and increases of EUR 200 million and EUR 148 million
compared to previous records in the second quarter of the
2020.
-
- Operating activity also reached new highs
with a volume of containerised cargoes transported in the
fourth quarter of 2020 by Hapag-Lloyd's fleet which is
amounted to 3.1 million teu, with an increase of +2% on the
same period of the previous year and with about 50,000 more
compared to the previous record of the first quarter of 2020.
-
- The sharp increase in financial results contributed to the
growth in the average value of the nuts that in the fourth quarter of 2020
was $1,163/teu (+9.5%).
-
- In the full year 2020, the company's
transported 11.8 million teu, -2.0% less
compared to the previous year. Last year, the average value of
amounted to $1,115/teu (+4.0%).
-
- Last year revenues totalled
record value of 12.8 billion euros (+2%). New records also for
EBITDA and operating profit, which were equal to
€2.7 billion (+36%) and €1.3 billion (+60%).
-
- Hapag-Lloyd specified that the increase in results is
been generated mainly, in addition to the increase in the number of
from the reduction in bunker prices and the decrease in expenses
about $500 million from the success of the
performance safeguards program. In addition, the company has
specified that the value of EBIT includes one-off expenses for approximately
$140 million (120 million euros) related
mainly to fleet optimization.
|
|