January 27, 2021
- Positive performance for the Italian naval register
- ICS publishes 2020/2021 flag state table
- The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has announced
that in the last Table of the benefits of the flag State
(2020/2021) published by the shipowners' organisation International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS) shows that the distinctions between flags
"traditional" and open registers are no longer
Significant. Alongside several European registers and flags such as the
Japan - said Confitarma - there are many open registers
that meet the highest standards. In particular, the
italian shipowners' confederation pointed out that among the ten
larger naval registers (for tonnage of flow), which
cover more than 70% of the world's fleet, no one has more than
two potentially negative performance indicators and five not
have none, including Italy.
- On the occasion of the publication of the Flag State Table, the
General Secretary of the ICS, Guy Platten, noted that "there is
still a number of smaller flag states that
have a lot of work to do to greatly improve their
services and shipowners should consider very carefully
the prospect of using these flags, which may be
perceived as below standards."
