



January 27, 2021

ICS publishes 2020/2021 flag state table

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has announced that in the last Table of the benefits of the flag State (2020/2021) published by the shipowners' organisation International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) shows that the distinctions between flags "traditional" and open registers are no longer Significant. Alongside several European registers and flags such as the Japan - said Confitarma - there are many open registers that meet the highest standards. In particular, the italian shipowners' confederation pointed out that among the ten larger naval registers (for tonnage of flow), which cover more than 70% of the world's fleet, no one has more than two potentially negative performance indicators and five not have none, including Italy.

On the occasion of the publication of the Flag State Table, the General Secretary of the ICS, Guy Platten, noted that "there is still a number of smaller flag states that have a lot of work to do to greatly improve their services and shipowners should consider very carefully the prospect of using these flags, which may be perceived as below standards."







