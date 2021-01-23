



January 27, 2021

It provides for the patronage of the Master in "Commerce, taxation and international arbitration"

Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies, has signed a collaboration agreement with the University Foundation Ca' Foscari of Venice which provides, for the current academic year, the patronage of the Master in "Commerce, Taxation and international arbitration", organized by Ca' Foscari Challenge School.

"We are - underlined the President of Fedespedi, Silvia Moretto - very proud of this new partnership between the our Federation and an Italian excellence in training university, with a historic, strong international vocation. We know that internationalization is the key to success of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric. Our Made in Italy, today more than ever, needs access to the markets international institutions with certain times and costs and for this reason it urgently needs to review the organization of its supply chain, from the delivery to the product Final. For this reason, figures specialized in international trade, with a high-level training in international law equipped with in-depth knowledge in customs, tax and in international contracts will be increasingly sought after in the logistics sector, production side and services side to companies, where our shipping companies are located International. For this reason - explained Moretto - we believe it is essential for our association to invest in a project such as the IBATAX Master of Ca' Foscari Challenge School».







