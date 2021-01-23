|
|
|
|
January 27, 2021
|
|
- Fedespedi signs a collaboration agreement with the Foundation
Ca' Foscari University of Venice
-
- It provides for the patronage of the Master in "Commerce,
taxation and international arbitration"
-
- Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies, has
signed a collaboration agreement with the University Foundation
Ca' Foscari of Venice which provides, for the current academic year,
the patronage of the Master in "Commerce, Taxation and
international arbitration", organized by Ca' Foscari
Challenge School.
-
- "We are - underlined the President of Fedespedi,
Silvia Moretto - very proud of this new partnership between the
our Federation and an Italian excellence in training
university, with a historic, strong international vocation.
We know that internationalization is the key to
success of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric. Our Made in
Italy, today more than ever, needs access to the markets
international institutions with certain times and costs and for this reason it urgently needs to
review the organization of its supply chain, from the
delivery to the product
Final. For this reason, figures specialized in international trade,
with a high-level training in international law equipped with
in-depth knowledge in customs, tax and
in international contracts will be increasingly
sought after in the logistics sector, production side and services side to
companies, where our shipping companies are located
International. For this reason - explained Moretto - we believe
it is essential for our association to invest in a project
such as the IBATAX Master of Ca' Foscari Challenge School».
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail