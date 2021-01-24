



January 27, 2021

Original news In 2020, the growth of rail traffic at the Interport of Bologna. Slight drop in trucks

Improvement in the latter part of the year

In 2020, intermodal traffic at the Bologna Interport recorded a significant increase in the mode of rail and a low decrease in relation to the road result of a recovery in the third and, in particular, in the fourth quarter of the year, which offset the decline in the second quarter to coincide with the impact on business of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the total number of trains passing through the interport 3,956 convoys, with an increase of +27.4% on the year of which 1,959 are coming (+25.7%) and 1,997 departing (+29.2%). In number of railway wagons, traffic was total of 57,372 units (+13.9%), of which 28,582 in arrival (+13.9%) and 28,790 departing wagons (+14.0%). Traffic totalled 1.73 million vehicles (-2.6%), of which 864,000 inbound (-2.6%) and as many outbound (-2.6%).

In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, trains arriving and departing were 1,168, an increase of +46.9% over the corresponding period of the previous year, for rail freight traffic equal to 16,712 units (+34.5%). In the last quarter of last year trucking traffic showed a recovery of +5.3% in the year having been equal to 486,000 vehicles.











