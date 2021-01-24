|
January 27, 2021
- In 2020, the growth of rail traffic at the Interport of
Bologna. Slight drop in trucks
- Improvement in the latter part of the year
- In 2020, intermodal traffic at the Bologna Interport
recorded a significant increase in the mode of
rail and a low decrease in relation to the road
result of a recovery in the third and, in particular, in the fourth
quarter of the year, which offset the decline in the
second quarter to coincide with the impact on business
of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Last year, the total number of trains passing through the interport
3,956 convoys, with an increase of +27.4% on the year
of which 1,959 are coming (+25.7%) and 1,997 departing
(+29.2%). In number of railway wagons, traffic was
total of 57,372 units (+13.9%), of which 28,582 in
arrival (+13.9%) and 28,790 departing wagons (+14.0%). Traffic
totalled 1.73 million vehicles (-2.6%), of which
864,000 inbound (-2.6%) and as many outbound (-2.6%).
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, trains arriving and departing
were 1,168, an increase of +46.9% over the corresponding period
of the previous year, for rail freight traffic equal to
16,712 units (+34.5%). In the last quarter of last year
trucking traffic showed a recovery of +5.3% in the year
having been equal to 486,000 vehicles.
