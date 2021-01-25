|
|
|
|
January 27, 2021
|
|
- The four Vice-Presidents of Federagenti have been appointed
-
- I am Giancarlo Acciaro, Gianluca Croce, Laura Miele and
Domenico Speciale
-
- The new president of the National Agents Federation
Maritime Recommendors and Maritime Mediators (Federagenti),
Alessandro Santi, appointed the four Vice-Presidents
organization, appointments that have been officially accepted by the
board of federagenti. It's Giancarlo Acciaro,
current President of the Association of Maritime Agents of
Sardinia, by Gianluca Croce, Vice President of Assagenti Genova,
Laura Miele, Member of the Maritime Agents Association of
Livorno and Piombino, and Domenico Speciale, President of the Agents
Sicilian seafarers.
-
- The leadership of the Federation, which has
the appointment of the President of the Young People of
Federagenti, Federica Archibugi, and who sees Giovanni Gasparini
president of the Yacht Section.
-
- "A balanced team- underlined Alessandro
Santi - of a high technical level able to represent in a
concrete demands of the various territories, and therefore to confirm
Federagenti in the role of privileged observatory on the dynamics
italian port and transport.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail