



January 27, 2021

Original news The four Vice-Presidents of Federagenti have been appointed

I am Giancarlo Acciaro, Gianluca Croce, Laura Miele and Domenico Speciale

The new president of the National Agents Federation Maritime Recommendors and Maritime Mediators (Federagenti), Alessandro Santi, appointed the four Vice-Presidents organization, appointments that have been officially accepted by the board of federagenti. It's Giancarlo Acciaro, current President of the Association of Maritime Agents of Sardinia, by Gianluca Croce, Vice President of Assagenti Genova, Laura Miele, Member of the Maritime Agents Association of Livorno and Piombino, and Domenico Speciale, President of the Agents Sicilian seafarers.

The leadership of the Federation, which has the appointment of the President of the Young People of Federagenti, Federica Archibugi, and who sees Giovanni Gasparini president of the Yacht Section.

"A balanced team- underlined Alessandro Santi - of a high technical level able to represent in a concrete demands of the various territories, and therefore to confirm Federagenti in the role of privileged observatory on the dynamics italian port and transport.'







