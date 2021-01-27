



January 27, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Grimaldi Group took over PCTC Grande Texas, Texas

It has a capacity of about 7,600 ceu

The Neapolitan shipowners' group Grimaldi has taken over Greater Texas,a new PCTC (Pure Car & Truck Carrier) which is the sixth in a series of seven car carriers commissioned at the Yangfan Chinese shipyard in Zhoushan. Long 199.90 meters and 36.45 meters wide, Greater Texas has a ton gross of 65,255 tons and a cruising speed of 19 Nodes. The ship, which flies the Italian flag, is among the larger PCTC on the market being able to carry about 7,600 ceu (car equivalent unit) or alternatively 5,400 linear meters of rolling stock and 2,737 ceu.

Starting next March, Greater Texas will to strengthen the weekly ro-ro link operated by the Grimaldi between the Mediterranean and North America (Canada, United States and Mexico), in addition to the other eight ships already operating on the service(Greater Baltimore, Great Halifax, Great Houston, Grande Mirafiori, Greater New York, Grande Turin, Greater New Jersey, and Greater Florida. So Greater Texas will regularly touch 15 ports in Italy (Civitavecchia, Livorno, Salerno, Savona), Spain (Valencia), Belgium (Antwerp), Canada (Halifax), United States (Baltimore, Davisville, Houston, Jacksonville, New York), and Mexico (Altamira, Tuxpan, Veracruz).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail