January 27, 2021
- Grimaldi Group took over PCTC Grande
Texas, Texas
- It has a capacity of about 7,600 ceu
- The Neapolitan shipowners' group Grimaldi has taken over
Greater Texas,a new PCTC (Pure Car & Truck
Carrier) which is the sixth in a series of seven car carriers
commissioned at the Yangfan Chinese shipyard in Zhoushan. Long 199.90
meters and 36.45 meters wide, Greater Texas has a ton
gross of 65,255 tons and a cruising speed of 19
Nodes. The ship, which flies the Italian flag, is among the
larger PCTC on the market being able to carry about 7,600
ceu (car equivalent unit) or alternatively 5,400 linear meters of
rolling stock and 2,737 ceu.
- Starting next March, Greater Texas will
to strengthen the weekly ro-ro link operated by the
Grimaldi between the Mediterranean and North America (Canada, United States
and Mexico), in addition to the other eight ships already operating
on the service(Greater Baltimore, Great Halifax, Great
Houston, Grande Mirafiori, Greater New York, Grande
Turin, Greater New Jersey, and Greater Florida.
So Greater Texas will regularly touch 15
ports in Italy (Civitavecchia, Livorno, Salerno, Savona), Spain
(Valencia), Belgium (Antwerp), Canada (Halifax), United States
(Baltimore, Davisville, Houston, Jacksonville, New York), and Mexico
(Altamira, Tuxpan, Veracruz).
