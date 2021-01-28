|
January 28, 2021
- The marriage between Fincantieri and Chantiers de l'Atlantique does not
you'll do
- The unprecedented uncertainties on the tourist market -
explain Rome and Paris - do not allow the planned
Operation
- The marriage between the Italian naval mechanical group Fincantieri
and that French Chantiers de l'Atlantique will not be done. It is not a
have announced the Ministry of Economic Development in Rome and the
Ministry of Economy, Finance and Relaunch of Paris
explaining that "Italy and France recognize that the
does not allow you to complete the expected operation between
Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Fincantieri' and that 'the agreement
purchase of shares on Chantiers de l'Atlantique, signed by the
State French, by Fincantieri and Naval Group on 2 February 2018,
will end on 31 January 2021, after five extensions
(
of the 5th
February 2018). The two departments specified that "the
parties agreed not to extend the agreement again,
Whereas the unprecedented uncertainties on the market
tourism do not allow the planned operation to be carried out between
Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Fincantieri.'
- "Supported by both countries," recalled the two
ministries in a note -- this operation was initiated more
three years ago but its conclusion was subject to
to the approval of the European Commission that On October 30, 2019
had opened an in-depth examination of the project and had expressed
concerns about the impact of this operation on the
Competitiveness. In the context of the Covid 19 epidemic and
its relative consequences for the recovery of the
shipbuilding industry, the European Commission has not reached a position
final on the transaction. France and Italy are now obliged to
draw the necessary conclusions to enable both
company to focus on their exit strategy from the
crisis and new projects. The State French remains the main
shareholder of Chantiers de l'Atlantique and supports the company
through this crisis.'
- "France and Italy - continues the note - remain fully
committed to deepening their cooperation in the naval field and
shipbuilding industry, in line with the conclusions of the 34th
2017. The launch, on May 18, 2020, in Chantiers
atlantique, the construction of the first of the four units
auxiliary naval services for the FLOTLOG program for the French,
the front of which is entrusted to the Fincantieri shipyard in
Castellammare di Stabia, testifies to the continuous cooperation between
two countries and the two companies. In addition, the Naviris joint venture
between Naval Group and Fincantieri is fully operational by
January 2020 and supported by France and Italy. Naviris started
actively to envisage export projects and launched
joint R&T projects. The joint venture is developing
projects for both the Italian and Italian French Marines and
for wider contexts, such as the development of corvette
european patrol supported by the CFSP. More in
general, Italy and France continue to support cooperation
between companies in the two countries.'
