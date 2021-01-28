|
January 28, 2021
- ZIM will raise less than expected resources with
entry to the New York Stock Exchange
- The unit offer price will be $15
- ZIM's arrival at the New York Stock Market
Exchange will allow the Israeli shipping company
to raise less resources than initial expectations. Society
of Haifa has in fact made it known that instead of being understood as
between $16 and $19, the offer price of the shares
will be $15 for each security. Will
the number of shares offered is also lower: 14.5 million instead of
17.5 million previously planned. Therefore, the maximum value
of the collection will be $217.5 million instead of the
expected to be 332.5 million.
- In addition, 2.175 million shares will be
(instead of the 2.625 million initially planned) to be offered in
option to IPO subscribers at the same offer price
total of a further 32.6 million (compared to 49.9 million
million of the previous offer). The maximum total will be
250.1 million compared to the previous 382.4 million
Dollars.
