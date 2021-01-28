



January 28, 2021

ZIM will raise less than expected resources with entry to the New York Stock Exchange

The unit offer price will be $15

ZIM's arrival at the New York Stock Market Exchange will allow the Israeli shipping company to raise less resources than initial expectations. Society of Haifa has in fact made it known that instead of being understood as between $16 and $19, the offer price of the shares will be $15 for each security. Will the number of shares offered is also lower: 14.5 million instead of 17.5 million previously planned. Therefore, the maximum value of the collection will be $217.5 million instead of the expected to be 332.5 million.

In addition, 2.175 million shares will be (instead of the 2.625 million initially planned) to be offered in option to IPO subscribers at the same offer price total of a further 32.6 million (compared to 49.9 million million of the previous offer). The maximum total will be 250.1 million compared to the previous 382.4 million Dollars.









