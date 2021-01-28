ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

29 January 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 08:38 GMT+1



January 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Evergreen will increase the container fleet of 44,000 units

Ordered the first containers to the Chinese CXIC Group Container Co.

Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan), Greencompass Marine and Evergreen Marine (Hong Kong), companies that are part of the Taiwanese shipowners' group Evergreen Marine Corporation, have resolved to buy 44,000 new containers. Acquisitions are were started by Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) which ordered to china's CXIC Group Container Co. the supply of 8,500 containers for a total price of over 45.4 million Dollars.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail