January 28, 2021
- Evergreen will increase the container fleet of
44,000 units
- Ordered the first containers to the Chinese CXIC Group Container
Co.
- Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan), Greencompass Marine and
Evergreen Marine (Hong Kong), companies that are part of the
Taiwanese shipowners' group Evergreen Marine Corporation, have
resolved to buy 44,000 new containers. Acquisitions are
were started by Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) which ordered
to china's CXIC Group Container Co. the supply of 8,500
containers for a total price of over 45.4 million
Dollars.