



January 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Evergreen will increase the container fleet of 44,000 units

Ordered the first containers to the Chinese CXIC Group Container Co.

Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan), Greencompass Marine and Evergreen Marine (Hong Kong), companies that are part of the Taiwanese shipowners' group Evergreen Marine Corporation, have resolved to buy 44,000 new containers. Acquisitions are were started by Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) which ordered to china's CXIC Group Container Co. the supply of 8,500 containers for a total price of over 45.4 million Dollars.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec