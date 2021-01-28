|
|
|
|
January 28, 2021
|
|
- Worsening Wärtsilä's performance
in the latter part of 2020
-
- In the full year, net sales
down by -11%
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, the
decline in economic performance and commercial activity
of the Finnish group Wärtsilä Corporation. The company has
closed the period with a net turnover of 1.22 billion
euro, with a decrease of -28% over the period October-December 2019.
Operating profit fell by -45% to 90 million
and net profit of -46% to €55 million.
-
- The reduction in the value of new orders is also significant
acquired during the period that turned out to be overall
€1.12 billion (-28%). The value of the order book at
31 December last year stood at EUR 5.06 billion,
with a decrease of -14% on December 31, 2019.
-
- The Marine Power and Marine Systems divisions alone, which deal with
respectively of the realization of engines and
naval propulsion and equipment and systems for units
have obtained new orders of 440 million
(-33%) and 133 million euros (-9%) and the value of the
orderbooks stood at 1.74 at the end of 2020
billion euros (-23%) and 539 million euros (-28%).
-
- In the fourth quarter of last year, the Marine Power division
net sales of 489 million euros (-19%) and a
operating profit of 42 million euros (-55%), while the division
Marine Systems reported net sales of 167 million
euro (-40%) and an operating profit of 15 million euros (+31%).
-
- In the full year 2020, the group's net turnover
Wärtsilä amounted to EUR 4.60 billion, in
down by -11% on the previous year, of which 1.75 billion
marine power division (-9%) and 808 million from that
Marine Systems (-15%). Group operating profit was
€234 million (-35%), with a contribution of €134 million from
Marine Power (-40%) and 81 million from Marine Systems (+53%).
Net profit was €133 million (-39%).
-
- Last year the group acquired new orders for 4.36
billion euros (-18%), of which 1.37 billion for Marine Power
(-23%) and 539 million for Marine Systems (-28%).
|
