January 28, 2021

Original news Gruber Logistics acquired Combitras

The company has offices in Cesena and Bologna

Gruber Logistics opens two new branches in Emilia-Romagna through the acquisition of Combitras, a company - it has highlighted the South Tyrolean company - consolidated in thirty years of experience as one of the main players in Emilia-Romagna is shipments of partial loads, both in terms of integrated logistics. Combitras has offices in Cesena and Bologna.









