|
|
|
|
January 29, 2021
|
|
- Last quarter 2020 also record for the shipping company
Japanese containerized ONE
-
- Revenues increased by +28.9% in the period
-
- The Japanese Ocean Network Express (ONE), as well as
like the other leading shipping companies operating in the
container sector, closed the last quarter of last quarter
year with record financial results. ONE, which is a participant
38%, 31% and 31% respectively from compatriots NYK, MOL and "K"
Line, filed the period October-December last year,
which corresponds to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, with
revenues of $3.78 billion, with growth of +28.9%
the corresponding period of the previous year. ONE has made
noted that EBITDA and EBIT were 1.29% respectively
billion and 360 million dollars, budget data that are not
disclosed for the third quarter of the financial year
fiscal 2019. Net profit was $944 million
compared to a net profit of five million in the third quarter
fiscal year 2019.
-
- In the last quarter of last year, the
container container of the company transported overall
loads of 1.1 million teu on the Asia-North America route, with
an increase of +11.5%, of which 730,000 teu in the direction of
eastbound (+9.8%) and 368,000 in westbound (+15.0%). In addition
on the Asia-Europe route a total of 733,000 were transported
(-8.6%), of which 402,000 to Europe (-8.6%) and 331,000 towards the
Asian ports (-8.6%).
-
- In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the company
revenues of $9.67 billion, in 2019,
growth of +8.7% on the same period of the previous year,
and a net profit of $1.63 billion compared to $131 million
april-December 2019.
-
- In the period April-December 2020, the fleet transported
3.1 million teu between Asia and North America (+6.2%), of which 2.1
million to North America (+7.4%) and 1.0 million to Asia
(+3.8%), while on the Asia-Europe route almost
2.1 million teu (-1.7%), of which 1.2 million in the
westbound (-3.4%) and 910,000 in eastbound (+0.7%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail