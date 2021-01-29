



January 29, 2021

Original news Last quarter 2020 also record for the shipping company Japanese containerized ONE

Revenues increased by +28.9% in the period

The Japanese Ocean Network Express (ONE), as well as like the other leading shipping companies operating in the container sector, closed the last quarter of last quarter year with record financial results. ONE, which is a participant 38%, 31% and 31% respectively from compatriots NYK, MOL and "K" Line, filed the period October-December last year, which corresponds to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, with revenues of $3.78 billion, with growth of +28.9% the corresponding period of the previous year. ONE has made noted that EBITDA and EBIT were 1.29% respectively billion and 360 million dollars, budget data that are not disclosed for the third quarter of the financial year fiscal 2019. Net profit was $944 million compared to a net profit of five million in the third quarter fiscal year 2019.

In the last quarter of last year, the container container of the company transported overall loads of 1.1 million teu on the Asia-North America route, with an increase of +11.5%, of which 730,000 teu in the direction of eastbound (+9.8%) and 368,000 in westbound (+15.0%). In addition on the Asia-Europe route a total of 733,000 were transported (-8.6%), of which 402,000 to Europe (-8.6%) and 331,000 towards the Asian ports (-8.6%).

In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the company revenues of $9.67 billion, in 2019, growth of +8.7% on the same period of the previous year, and a net profit of $1.63 billion compared to $131 million april-December 2019.

In the period April-December 2020, the fleet transported 3.1 million teu between Asia and North America (+6.2%), of which 2.1 million to North America (+7.4%) and 1.0 million to Asia (+3.8%), while on the Asia-Europe route almost 2.1 million teu (-1.7%), of which 1.2 million in the westbound (-3.4%) and 910,000 in eastbound (+0.7%).









