



January 29, 2021

Original news Corsini: PNRR does not recognise the strategic role of the port of Livorno

It should be included - he pointed out - in the list of strategic ports for the National System in the same way as Genoa and Trieste

"The Recovery and Resilience Plan underestimates the role of of the port of Livorno as a strategic hub intended to power the Brenner Pass.' This was denounced by the President of the Port System Authority of the Upper Tyrrhenian Sea, Stefano corsini, on the occasion of yesterday's session of the Partnership of the Sea Resource. Corsini specified that the document defining the future of port port focuses exclusively on the Genoa System, naturally stretched genoa-rotterdam corridor (through the Third giovi), and on the pole of Trieste, which insists on the Corridor Adriatic-Baltic', while - he stressed - it does no mention to Livorno "that from the point of view of the already gravitas, together with La Spezia and Piombino, to the pisa node and on the Apennine pass under upgrading. It is a group of ports - highlighted Corsini - intended naturally to fuel Europe's markets through the Brenner pass'.

With regard to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the President of the AdSP has made it clear that there is no question of economic resources, but strategies. The labronic port - has recalled - has in fact already received 200 million euros from the mit that together with the funds of the Region and the Port Authority offer sure guarantees regarding the construction of the Dock Europe. "Livorno, with the Darsena Europa, and together with La Spezia - noted, however, Corsini - should be included in the list strategic ports for the National System in the same way as Genoa and Trieste as the third power hub for European runners through the crossing points.'

During the meeting of the Body, Corsini provided also an update on the progress of the Dock Europe: 'We have received - he explained - the latest report ispra. The Ministry of the Environment will shortly convene the Conference of Services for the Perimetration of the SIN area. In the meantime, we have prepared the call for tenders relating to the realization of the foraneea dams, and completed, with the support of important national and international consultancy signs, the Feasibility related to the construction and management of the terminal container'.









