January 29, 2021
- Corsini: PNRR does not recognise the strategic role of the port
of Livorno
-
- It should be included - he pointed out - in the list of
strategic ports for the National System in the same way as Genoa and
Trieste
-
- "The Recovery and Resilience Plan underestimates the role of
of the port of Livorno as a strategic hub intended to power
the Brenner Pass.' This was denounced by the President
of the Port System Authority of the Upper Tyrrhenian Sea, Stefano
corsini, on the occasion of yesterday's session of the
Partnership of the Sea Resource. Corsini specified that the
document defining the future of port port
focuses exclusively on the Genoa System, naturally stretched
genoa-rotterdam corridor (through the Third
giovi), and on the pole of Trieste, which insists on the Corridor
Adriatic-Baltic', while - he stressed - it does no
mention to Livorno "that from the point of view of the
already gravitas, together with La Spezia and Piombino, to the
pisa node and on the Apennine pass under upgrading.
It is a group of ports - highlighted Corsini - intended
naturally to fuel Europe's markets through the
Brenner pass'.
-
- With regard to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the
President of the AdSP has made it clear that there is no question of
economic resources, but strategies. The labronic port - has
recalled - has in fact already received 200 million euros from the
mit that together with the funds of the Region and the Port Authority
offer sure guarantees regarding the construction of the Dock
Europe. "Livorno, with the Darsena Europa, and together with La Spezia
- noted, however, Corsini - should be included in the list
strategic ports for the National System in the same way as Genoa
and Trieste as the third power hub for European runners
through the crossing points.'
-
- During the meeting of the Body, Corsini provided
also an update on the progress of the Dock
Europe: 'We have received - he explained - the latest report
ispra. The Ministry of the Environment will shortly convene the
Conference of Services for the Perimetration of the SIN area.
In the meantime, we have prepared the call for tenders relating to the
realization of the foraneea dams, and completed, with the support of
important national and international consultancy signs, the
Feasibility related to the construction and management of the terminal
container'.
