



January 29, 2021

Original news Project for the notice of goods arriving at the port of Trieste

The operational phase has started

It has started successfully in recent days, the operational phase of the project for the notice of the goods arriving in the port of Trieste that has been made by the Monopolies Customs Agency in collaboration with the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea and the operational support of the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza. The project was born within the permanent technical table, established by the Memorandum of Understanding of 12 October last among the customs and the Giulian AdSP which aims, among others, to digitize customs procedures in the port of Trieste, with the aim of optimizing the arrival and entry times in the areas port facilities, decongest port gates, automate the visa enter and exit in The Free Point, automatically detect anomalies on the handling of goods and carry out the monitoring customs and logistics flows of goods of customs importance.

The operational phase saw the gradual participation of port operators with the support of the associations of shippers and progressively aims to use the notice of arrival as the main tool for access to port.







