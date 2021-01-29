|
January 29, 2021
- Project for the notice of goods arriving at the port of
Trieste
- The operational phase has started
- It has started successfully in recent days,
the operational phase of the project for the notice of the
goods arriving in the port of Trieste that has been made
by the Monopolies Customs Agency in collaboration with
the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea and
the operational support of the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza.
The project was born within the permanent technical table,
established by the Memorandum of Understanding of 12 October last among the
customs and the Giulian AdSP which aims, among others, to
digitize customs procedures in the port of Trieste, with
the aim of optimizing the arrival and entry times in the areas
port facilities, decongest port gates, automate the visa
enter and exit in The Free Point, automatically detect anomalies
on the handling of goods and carry out the monitoring
customs and logistics flows of goods of customs importance.
- The operational phase saw the gradual participation of
port operators with the support of the associations of
shippers and progressively aims to use the notice of
arrival as the main tool for access to port.
