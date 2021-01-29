



January 29, 2021

The Captaincy of Porto di Savona has completed the process investigation for the definition of the documentation technical and administrative

In the next few days, the call for tenders will be published for the granting of the towing service in the port of Savona - Vado Ligure, thus initiating the procedure following completion by the Captaincy of Porto di Savona of the investigation process for the definition of the documentation technical and administrative matters. It will be possible to submit an application for participation within the 45th day from the date of publication in the "Official Journal".

Remembering to be the competent authority for the issue of the multi-year concession under the Code of The Captaincy of Porto di Savona specified that the initiation of the procedure makes the Maritime Authority of Savona the first on the national territory to put the service of trailer after the Public Contracts Code radically the award procedures.

In addition, the Captaincy specified that, in accordance with the guidelines issued in 2019 by Division II of the Directorate General For the Supervision of Port Authorities, Port Infrastructure and Maritime and Road Transport Inland Waterways of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport as well as the clarifying information provided by the Command General of the Captaincies of Porto - Coast Guard, since the preparation of the new call for tenders and the related documentation - such as the technical specifications and the race, drawn up by the Port Authority of Savona as contracting station -- they saw the involvement of all the stakeholders of the maritime transport sector.

The Captaincy also stated that the procedure was complex also for the operational start-up of the new APM port platform in Vado Ligure that requested, in the absence of structural reference data, the need to foreshadow the future organization of the towing service at the terminal, estimating the needs of new traffic and types of ships that will scale you in the coming years.







