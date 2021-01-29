|
January 29, 2021
- In the coming days, the publication of the call for tenders for
towing services in the port of Savona - Vado Ligure
- The Captaincy of Porto di Savona has completed the process
investigation for the definition of the documentation
technical and administrative
- In the next few days, the call for tenders will be published for
the granting of the towing service in the port of
Savona - Vado Ligure, thus initiating the procedure following
completion by the Captaincy of Porto di Savona
of the investigation process for the definition of the documentation
technical and administrative matters. It will be possible to submit an application for
participation within the 45th day from the date of publication
in the "Official Journal".
- Remembering to be the competent authority for the
issue of the multi-year concession under the Code of
The Captaincy of Porto di Savona specified that
the initiation of the procedure makes the Maritime Authority of Savona
the first on the national territory to put the service of
trailer after the Public Contracts Code radically
the award procedures.
- In addition, the Captaincy specified that, in accordance with the
guidelines issued in 2019 by Division II of the Directorate
General For the Supervision of Port Authorities,
Port Infrastructure and Maritime and Road Transport
Inland Waterways of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
as well as the clarifying information provided by the Command
General of the Captaincies of Porto - Coast Guard, since
the preparation of the new call for tenders and the related
documentation - such as the technical specifications and the
race, drawn up by the Port Authority of Savona as
contracting station -- they saw the involvement of all the
stakeholders of the maritime transport sector.
- The Captaincy also stated that the procedure was
complex also for the operational start-up of the new
APM port platform in Vado Ligure that requested, in the absence of
structural reference data, the need to
foreshadow the future organization of the towing service
at the terminal, estimating the needs of new traffic and
types of ships that will scale you in the coming years.
