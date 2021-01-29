Attica orders three new catamarans at the shipyard
Norwegian Brødrene
The order is worth 21 million euros
The Greek shipowners' group Attica has ordered the construction site to
norwegian naval brødrene the construction of three catamarans
which will be used in the Greek archipelago of the Saronic Islands
to replace naval units currently in service. The
order has a total value of 21 million euros. Delivery
of the new catamarans will take place in the first quarter of 2022.
The new vehicles will be 36 meters long, 9.7 meters wide, they will have
a maximum speed of 34 knots and can carry 150 knots
Passengers.