



January 29, 2021

Original news Attica orders three new catamarans at the shipyard Norwegian Brødrene

The order is worth 21 million euros

The Greek shipowners' group Attica has ordered the construction site to norwegian naval brødrene the construction of three catamarans which will be used in the Greek archipelago of the Saronic Islands to replace naval units currently in service. The order has a total value of 21 million euros. Delivery of the new catamarans will take place in the first quarter of 2022.

The new vehicles will be 36 meters long, 9.7 meters wide, they will have a maximum speed of 34 knots and can carry 150 knots Passengers.









