



February 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Perini Navi bankruptcy declared bankrupt

Fiom Cgil, have destroyed a company and a brand that has made the history of boating and Viareggio

On Friday, the Court of Lucca rejected the plan to debt restructuring presented by the Perini shipyard navies, which had finally been focused on supporting the Blue Skye and Arena Investors investment ( of the 19th January 2021), declaring the company bankrupt that builds large sailing and motor yachts.

Commenting on the court's decision, the Secretary-General by Fiom Cgil Toscana, Massimo Braccini, and the Secretary General of Fiom Cgil Lucca, Mauro Rossi, stated that "this is of a dramatic conclusion, though not unexpected, and we consider that there are precise and serious corporate responsibilities, both of the property that of those who ran the company. Have destroyed a business and a brand that made the history of the nautical and Viareggio worldwide. The company - braccini and Rossi have denounced - have been told of having a rescue plan, but also as a result of of the income of the investment fund have never convinced us on the possibility of resuming work. The serious debt exposure, about 100 million, it was evident that presented an irretrievable picture. All the guarantees given have revealed false and so hundreds of workers among employees and induced now find themselves in a situation of great uncertainty.'

"We consider it important - continued the representatives by Fiom Cgil - that the court has ordered the exercise of company to ensure at least a minimum continuity of the company's activity, but at the same time they must be put in safety workers, guaranteeing them the expected social shock absorbers. In this regard, a meeting has already been requested with the insolvency administrator. Since there are important groups interested in acquiring Perini Navi, it is necessary that the the planned comparative procedure will be carried out quickly, ensuring the unity of the company and the levels Employment. As far as we are concerned, we will take measures with companies interested parties on the basis of precise industrial guarantee plans and production model and investment. Invite institutions to stand by the workers and to intervene directly on state concessions so that they can be managed on the basis of the interests of the community.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail