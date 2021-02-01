|
February 1, 2021
- Perini Navi bankruptcy declared bankrupt
-
- Fiom Cgil, have destroyed a company and a brand that has
made the history of boating and Viareggio
-
- On Friday, the Court of Lucca rejected the plan to
debt restructuring presented by the Perini shipyard
navies, which had finally been focused on supporting the
Blue Skye and Arena Investors investment
(
of the 19th
January 2021), declaring the company bankrupt
that builds large sailing and motor yachts.
-
- Commenting on the court's decision, the Secretary-General
by Fiom Cgil Toscana, Massimo Braccini, and the Secretary General of
Fiom Cgil Lucca, Mauro Rossi, stated that "this is
of a dramatic conclusion, though not unexpected, and we consider
that there are precise and serious corporate responsibilities, both
of the property that of those who ran the company. Have
destroyed a business and a brand that made the history of the
nautical and Viareggio worldwide.
- The company - braccini and Rossi have denounced - have been
told of having a rescue plan, but also as a result of
of the income of the investment fund have never convinced us
on the possibility of resuming work. The serious
debt exposure, about 100 million, it was evident that
presented an irretrievable picture. All the guarantees given have
revealed false and so hundreds of workers among employees
and induced now find themselves in a situation of great
uncertainty.'
-
- "We consider it important - continued the representatives
by Fiom Cgil - that the court has ordered the exercise of
company to ensure at least a minimum continuity of the company's
activity, but at the same time they must be put in safety
workers, guaranteeing them the expected social shock absorbers.
In this regard, a meeting has already been requested with
the insolvency administrator. Since there are important groups
interested in acquiring Perini Navi, it is necessary that the
the planned comparative procedure will be carried out quickly,
ensuring the unity of the company and the levels
Employment. As far as we are concerned, we will take measures with companies
interested parties on the basis of precise industrial guarantee plans and
production model and investment. Invite
institutions to stand by the workers and to intervene
directly on state concessions so that they can be
managed on the basis of the interests of the community.'
|
