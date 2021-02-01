



February 1, 2021

Investment in training and retirement anticipated by the operators

Funds for the recovery of the affected national economy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to target transport and logistics sectors must not be aimed only at infrastructure projects, but also at the resources Human. This was highlighted by the National Association of Companies Ports (ANCIP) stressing that the opportunities for investments in the training and early retirement of port logistics operators must not take second place but must be focal points in the national debate.

"Until now, indeed, " observed the President of ANCIP, Luca Grilli - we have read about investments in the transport and logistics only declined to infrastructure, but no mention of those, essential, on human resources. The themselves who, during this pandemic crisis, are ensuring with enormous sacrifices the tightness of the logistics system avoiding the socio-economic meltdown of our nation. For these reasons, as president of ANCIP -- announced Grilli -- I felt I was organize an initial meeting with other associations of assoporti, assiterminal and assologistica category to see if there are unions of intent on these fundamental issues and whether the same will then be merged into a unitary project to be shared trade unions and then submit to the attention of the institutions in order to a swift, hopefully, approval.'

"I believe - added Grilli - that our associations must necessarily begin to think together, even if in view of the huge funds that will be made available europe, about a nationwide project that consives, as already mentioned, on the one hand the training and enhancement of skills, including digital skills, of operators, on the other hand, a great extraordinary investment plan to accompany and anticipate the quiescence of port operators who have reached the threshold of sixty years.'

"Like ANCIP," concluded the President of the Association National Port Companies Companies - we have always maintained that the competitiveness of the national port system lies mainly in the performance of workers in our ports who but they are constantly exposed to hard work that affects on the physique that wears out earlier than other work contexts. This action will also make it possible to turnover that will have significant scenarios for the new generations that will be the protagonists of a rejuvenation that would make the entire port logistics system even more competitive.'







