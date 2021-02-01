|
|
|
|
February 1, 2021
|
|
- ANCIP, funds for recovery not only for infrastructure,
but also for human resources
-
- Investment in training and retirement
anticipated by the operators
-
- Funds for the recovery of the affected national economy
impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to target
transport and logistics sectors must not be
aimed only at infrastructure projects, but also at the resources
Human. This was highlighted by the National Association of Companies
Ports (ANCIP) stressing that the opportunities for
investments in the training and early retirement of
port logistics operators must not take second place but
must be focal points in the national debate.
-
- "Until now, indeed, " observed the President
of ANCIP, Luca Grilli - we have read about investments in the
transport and logistics only declined to infrastructure,
but no mention of those, essential, on human resources. The
themselves who, during this pandemic crisis, are ensuring with
enormous sacrifices the tightness of the logistics system avoiding the
socio-economic meltdown of our nation. For these reasons,
as president of ANCIP -- announced Grilli -- I felt I was
organize an initial meeting with other associations of
assoporti, assiterminal and assologistica category to see if
there are unions of intent on these fundamental issues and whether
the same will then be merged into a unitary project to be shared
trade unions and then submit to the attention of the institutions in order to
a swift, hopefully, approval.'
-
- "I believe - added Grilli - that our associations
must necessarily begin to think together, even if
in view of the huge funds that will be made available
europe, about a nationwide project that consives,
as already mentioned, on the one hand the training and enhancement of
skills, including digital skills, of operators, on the other hand, a
great extraordinary investment plan to accompany and
anticipate the quiescence of port operators who have
reached the threshold of sixty years.'
-
- "Like ANCIP," concluded the President of the Association
National Port Companies Companies - we have always maintained that
the competitiveness of the national port system lies
mainly in the performance of workers in our ports who
but they are constantly exposed to hard work that affects
on the physique that wears out earlier than other
work contexts. This action will also make it possible to
turnover that will have significant scenarios for the new
generations that will be the protagonists of a rejuvenation that
would make the entire port logistics system even more
competitive.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail