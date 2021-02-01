|
February 1, 2021
- Grimaldi will strengthen ro-pax maritime link
Livorno-Olbia, Italy
- In the next few days, two cruises will be put into service
ferry of greater capacity
- From the second half of this month Grimaldi will strengthen
its ro-pax Livorno-Olbia maritime link with
the entry of cruise ferries Cruise Sardegna and Cruise
Europe,ships 225 meters long that can reach a
cruising speed of 27.5 knots. Each of the units
can accommodate 2,850 passengers and 215 cars in tow, as well as
3,050 linear meters of rolling load, equivalent to about 185
Trailer.
- Thanks to the use of these two ships, in a single journey between the
two ports the company will be able to transport over 1,000
passengers, 120 cars and 65 more trailers than
guaranteed so far.
- On the Livorno-Olbia route the company offers an evening departure
from both ports on Saturdays and Sundays, while from the
Monday to Friday the frequency of connections
doubles with the addition of a departure in the morning from both Livorno
than from Olbia. In addition, from June to September, the shipowners' group
will guarantee from both ports two departures a day, one at the
morning and one in the evening, seven days a week.
