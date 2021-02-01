



February 1, 2021

In the next few days, two cruises will be put into service ferry of greater capacity

From the second half of this month Grimaldi will strengthen its ro-pax Livorno-Olbia maritime link with the entry of cruise ferries Cruise Sardegna and Cruise Europe,ships 225 meters long that can reach a cruising speed of 27.5 knots. Each of the units can accommodate 2,850 passengers and 215 cars in tow, as well as 3,050 linear meters of rolling load, equivalent to about 185 Trailer.

Thanks to the use of these two ships, in a single journey between the two ports the company will be able to transport over 1,000 passengers, 120 cars and 65 more trailers than guaranteed so far.

On the Livorno-Olbia route the company offers an evening departure from both ports on Saturdays and Sundays, while from the Monday to Friday the frequency of connections doubles with the addition of a departure in the morning from both Livorno than from Olbia. In addition, from June to September, the shipowners' group will guarantee from both ports two departures a day, one at the morning and one in the evening, seven days a week.







