February 1, 2021
- In 2020, freight traffic in the port of Ancona
decreased by -17.8%
- Accentuated bending of rolling stock and bulk. More
contained the drop in containers
- Last year, freight traffic in the port of Ancona
decreased by -17.8% to 8.85 million tonnes
compared to 10.77 million in 2019. Landings and embarkations have
negative changes of -18.0% and
-17.5% having totalled 5.35 million tonnes and 3.50 million tonnes
of tons.
- In 2020, the largest traffic flow
moved by the Doric port, that of the rolling stock, showed a
decrease of -15.9% having been equal to 3.94 million
Tons. Traffic to and from Greece alone recorded the
transit of 97,000 Tir (-6.2%) and 16,000 trailers (+9.2%), the one with
Albania was 15,000 Tir (-30.7%) and 780 trailers
(-6,5%) and the one with Croatia of 4,000 tir (-38.3%).
- Also significant is the contraction of liquid bulk
3.45 million tonnes (-22.3%), of which 2.07 million tonnes
tonnes of crude oil (-32.0%) and 1.37 million products
(-1.1%), as well as that of dry bulk
fell globally by -34.8% to 252,000 tons, including 86,000 tonnes
tons of raw minerals and manufactured goods (-33.6%), 58,000
tonnes of metallurgical products, iron ore, minerals and
non-ferrous metals (-51.2%), 57,000 tons of cereals and
food products (-3.6%), 32,000 tons of coal (+32.1%) And
19,000 tons of other solid bulk (-65.0%). Less accentuated
the reduction in the volumes of containerised goods which, with 1.21
million tonnes, fell by -3.5%. In terms of
containers from 20 minutes the container traffic was equal to
158,677 teu (-9.9%). Car traffic fell by -61.9%
falling to just under 100,000 vehicles.
- Last year passenger traffic, which was the
sector of activity most affected by the effects of the
covid-19 pandemic, was 374,000 people in the covid-19 segment
ferries (-62.2%) and just over a thousand people in
cruises (-98.6%). In the field of line services, the
the biggest decline was that of passengers
croatia (31,000 pax, -85.8%), followed by trafficking with
Albania (38,000 pax, -60.8%) and with Greece (306,000 pax,
-60,4%).
