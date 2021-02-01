



February 1, 2021

Accentuated bending of rolling stock and bulk. More contained the drop in containers

Last year, freight traffic in the port of Ancona decreased by -17.8% to 8.85 million tonnes compared to 10.77 million in 2019. Landings and embarkations have negative changes of -18.0% and -17.5% having totalled 5.35 million tonnes and 3.50 million tonnes of tons.

In 2020, the largest traffic flow moved by the Doric port, that of the rolling stock, showed a decrease of -15.9% having been equal to 3.94 million Tons. Traffic to and from Greece alone recorded the transit of 97,000 Tir (-6.2%) and 16,000 trailers (+9.2%), the one with Albania was 15,000 Tir (-30.7%) and 780 trailers (-6,5%) and the one with Croatia of 4,000 tir (-38.3%).

Also significant is the contraction of liquid bulk 3.45 million tonnes (-22.3%), of which 2.07 million tonnes tonnes of crude oil (-32.0%) and 1.37 million products (-1.1%), as well as that of dry bulk fell globally by -34.8% to 252,000 tons, including 86,000 tonnes tons of raw minerals and manufactured goods (-33.6%), 58,000 tonnes of metallurgical products, iron ore, minerals and non-ferrous metals (-51.2%), 57,000 tons of cereals and food products (-3.6%), 32,000 tons of coal (+32.1%) And 19,000 tons of other solid bulk (-65.0%). Less accentuated the reduction in the volumes of containerised goods which, with 1.21 million tonnes, fell by -3.5%. In terms of containers from 20 minutes the container traffic was equal to 158,677 teu (-9.9%). Car traffic fell by -61.9% falling to just under 100,000 vehicles.

Last year passenger traffic, which was the sector of activity most affected by the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, was 374,000 people in the covid-19 segment ferries (-62.2%) and just over a thousand people in cruises (-98.6%). In the field of line services, the the biggest decline was that of passengers croatia (31,000 pax, -85.8%), followed by trafficking with Albania (38,000 pax, -60.8%) and with Greece (306,000 pax, -60,4%).









