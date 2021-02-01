



February 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news MSC Cruises has taken over the new MSC flagship Virtuous

It can accommodate 6,334 passengers and 2,421 members of the crew

Today at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire msc cruise company took over the ship MSC Virtuosa which is the new flagship as well as eighteenth unit of his fleet. The ship, of 181,000 gross tonnage, is 331 meters long, 43 meters wide and can carry 6,334 passengers and 2,421 members at a maximum speed of more than 22 knots.

MSC Virtuosa will enter service for the season starting next April 16th with four cruises in the mediterranean of three, four and ten nights departing from Genoa - company's homeport worldwide -- and then move to Kiel( Germany), where it will start its itineraries in the North Europe.

For MSC Cruises 2021, in addition to msc's entry into the fleet Virtuous, willalso see the arrival of the new MSC ship Seashore that in August will bring the company's fleet 19 units, to which will be added four more by 2025.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail