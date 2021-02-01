|
February 1, 2021
- MSC Cruises has taken over the new MSC flagship
Virtuous
- It can accommodate 6,334 passengers and 2,421 members
of the crew
- Today at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in
Saint-Nazaire msc cruise company took over the ship
MSC Virtuosa which is the new flagship as well as
eighteenth unit of his fleet. The ship, of 181,000
gross tonnage, is 331 meters long, 43 meters wide
and can carry 6,334 passengers and 2,421 members
at a maximum speed of more than 22 knots.
- MSC Virtuosa will enter service for the season
starting next April 16th with four cruises in the
mediterranean of three, four and ten nights departing from Genoa -
company's homeport worldwide -- and then move to
Kiel( Germany), where it will start its itineraries in the North
Europe.
- For MSC Cruises 2021, in addition to msc's entry into the fleet
Virtuous, willalso see the arrival of the new MSC ship
Seashore that in August will bring the company's fleet
19 units, to which will be added four more by
2025.
