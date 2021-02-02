|
February 2, 2021
- Fincantieri strengthens the Navi Mercantili division
- The aim is to pursue further opportunities
and to optimize synergies in the cruise segment
- Fincantieri has announced the strengthening of its
mercantile ships division with the aim - explained the company
navalmeccanica - to pursue further opportunities for
business and to optimise synergies between the sectors of the new
construction and that of after-sales services in the
Cruise. With this aim, Fincantieri has included the
services division in the Merchant Ships division in order to
establish a single point of reference for shipowners.
- In addition, the company made it clear that the upgrade includes
also the inclusion of supervision and
coordination of Fincantieri Services USA, a Miami branch that is
at the heart of all care activities and services
after sale of the group in the United States for cruise ships.
Daniele Fanara will be the head of this business unit and
will be assisted by Andrew Toso as deputy,
reporting directly to Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the
Merchant Ships division.
- 'Whereas one in three ships in the current fleet
world cruise ship was built by us -- he
commented the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono -
this operation will allow us to take full advantage of the
heritage of experience and knowledge of our different
naval platforms. In this way we can offer our customers
increasingly specialized and advanced activities that
will make it possible to renew and extend the lives of ships.'
