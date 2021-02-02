



February 2, 2021

Original news Fincantieri strengthens the Navi Mercantili division

The aim is to pursue further opportunities and to optimize synergies in the cruise segment

Fincantieri has announced the strengthening of its mercantile ships division with the aim - explained the company navalmeccanica - to pursue further opportunities for business and to optimise synergies between the sectors of the new construction and that of after-sales services in the Cruise. With this aim, Fincantieri has included the services division in the Merchant Ships division in order to establish a single point of reference for shipowners.

In addition, the company made it clear that the upgrade includes also the inclusion of supervision and coordination of Fincantieri Services USA, a Miami branch that is at the heart of all care activities and services after sale of the group in the United States for cruise ships. Daniele Fanara will be the head of this business unit and will be assisted by Andrew Toso as deputy, reporting directly to Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Merchant Ships division.

'Whereas one in three ships in the current fleet world cruise ship was built by us -- he commented the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - this operation will allow us to take full advantage of the heritage of experience and knowledge of our different naval platforms. In this way we can offer our customers increasingly specialized and advanced activities that will make it possible to renew and extend the lives of ships.'







