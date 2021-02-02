



February 2, 2021

The goal is the digitization of procedures Customs

The Straits Port System Authority and the Customs and Monopolies have signed a protocol agreement aimed at strengthening the development of the digitisation of customs procedures, the efficiency of the port system and the spread of insured tax benefits correct and timely application of customs legislation. The activity will focus mainly on on the implementation of logistics tracking of goods, fundamental requirement for the realization of the digitization of customs procedures in the port.

Among other initiatives covered by the Agreement, the digitisation of the procedures concerning boarding and disembarkation as well as the entry and exit from the port hubs and gates and the development of the potential of the ZES of Eastern Sicily calabria, whose territories of competence include the ports of the Straits (Messina, Tremestieri, Milazzo, Villa San Giovanni and Reggio Calabria), through the benefits related to the possible establishment of closed Customs Free Zones.







