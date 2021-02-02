|
February 2, 2021
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Straits AdSP and the Agency
Customs
- The goal is the digitization of procedures
Customs
- The Straits Port System Authority and the
Customs and Monopolies have signed a protocol
agreement aimed at strengthening the development of the
digitisation of customs procedures, the efficiency of the
port system and the spread of insured tax benefits
correct and timely application of customs legislation.
The activity will focus mainly on
on the implementation of logistics tracking of goods,
fundamental requirement for the realization of the
digitization of customs procedures in the port.
- Among other initiatives covered by the Agreement, the
digitisation of the procedures concerning boarding and disembarkation
as well as the entry and exit from the port hubs and gates and the
development of the potential of the ZES of Eastern Sicily
calabria, whose territories of competence include the
ports of the Straits (Messina, Tremestieri, Milazzo, Villa San
Giovanni and Reggio Calabria), through the benefits related to the
possible establishment of closed Customs Free Zones.
