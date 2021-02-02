|
|
|
|
February 2, 2021
|
|
- In the last quarter of 2020, the port of Ravenna
moved six million tons of goods (-10.9%)
-
- Increase in rolling stock traffic
-
- Last year, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna
decreased by -14.7% to 22.41 million
compared to 26.26 million tonnes in 2019. The Suns
landing goods amounted to 18.60 million tonnes
(-17,0%) and those on board at 3.80 million tonnes (-1.1%).
-
- In 2020, the miscellaneous goods sector experienced transit
2.13 million tonnes of goods in containers (-10.9%)
carried out with a handling of containers equal to 195,000 teu
(-10.7%), 1.55 million tonnes of rolling stock (-4.9%) and 5.14
million tonnes of conventional goods (-20.0%). The bulk
totalled 4.15 million tonnes (-10.5%),
including 2.25 million tonnes of petroleum products (-12.8%),
1.16 million tonnes of food, feed and
oilseeds (-2.3%), 738 thousand tons of chemicals (-14.0%)
and 6,000 tons of fertilizers (-66.5%). Solid bulk has
9.43 million tonnes (+17.9%), including 4.05 million tonnes
million tonnes of minerals, cements and kicks (-19.2%), 2.68
million tonnes of food, feed and oilseeds
(+17.4%), 868,000 tons of cereals (-54.2%), 168,000 tons
(-40.4%), 51,000 tons of metallurgical products
(-55.0%), 47,000 tons of chemicals (-23.1%) and 1.58
million tonnes of other dry bulk (+3.1%).
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, for the sixth period
consecutive quarterly report, freight traffic moveded by the
port airport fell to 6.01
million tonnes, with a reduction of -10.9% over the period
October-December of the previous year, of which 4.94 million
tons of cargoes on landing (-14.3%) and 1.07 million
tons of cargo at boarding with an increase -- the first after
six quarters of decline - by +9.0%. The various goods marked a
contraction of -5.5% to 2.33 million tonnes, of which
1.35 million tons of conventional goods (-10.2%), 506 thousand
tonnes of containerised goods (-5.9%) with a handling
containers of 48,000 teu (-6.1%) and 472,000 tons of
ro-ro loads, with a recovery of +12.1% after six quarters of
Reduction. Liquid bulk and solid bulk were equal to
1.09 million tonnes (-11.1%) and 2.59 million
(-15.2%).
|
|