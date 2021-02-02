|
|
|
|
February 2, 2021
|
|
- Last year, freight traffic in the ports of the
Sardinia fell by -17.1%
-
- In rolling contrast and dry bulk
-
- In 2020, freight traffic in Sardinian ports
totalled 38.36 million tonnes, with a total of
decrease of -17.1% on the previous year, of which 22.23 million
tons of cargoes on landing (-21.7%) and 16.12 million
tons at boarding (-9.8%).
-
- The contraction was generated by the decline in the
-18.9% of the volumes moveded both in the miscellaneous goods segment and
in that of liquid bulk. In the former, traffic is
11.59 million tonnes, of which 11.36 million tonnes were
tonnes of rolling stock (+3.9%) and 224,000 tons of goods in
containers (-66.5%), while the remaining loads have zeroed
compared to 2.69 million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods
moved in 2019.
-
- The total number of liquid loads was 22.60 million
tonnes, of which 12.10 million tonnes of crude oil
(-16.7%), 9.86 million tonnes of petroleum products
refined products (-21.0%), 280,000 tons of chemicals (-39.4%),
193,000 tonnes of gaseous, liquefied or
tablets and natural gas (-3.3%) and 170,000 tons of other
liquid bulk (-17.6%).
-
- In the solid bulk sector, the overall figure is
4.17 million tonnes, with an increase of +1.7% on the
2019. Coals amounted to 1.60 million tonnes (-8.1%),
minerals, cements and kicks at 1.16 million tonnes (-20.6%),
cereals at 459,000 tons (-19.2%), chemicals at 342,000
tonnes (+6,314.7%), food, feed and
oilseeds at 183,000 tons (+144.7%), metallurgical products at
85,000 tons (+29.6%) and the other dried bulk at 335,000
tonnes (+89.6%).
-
- In the passenger segment, traffic moveded in ports
sardinians from ferries was 2.96 million people
(-40.6%), that of local services of 492 thousand people (-56.6%) and the
cruise traffic of almost 6,000 passengers (-96.8%).
|
