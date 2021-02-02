



February 2, 2021

Original news Last year, freight traffic in the ports of the Sardinia fell by -17.1%

In rolling contrast and dry bulk

In 2020, freight traffic in Sardinian ports totalled 38.36 million tonnes, with a total of decrease of -17.1% on the previous year, of which 22.23 million tons of cargoes on landing (-21.7%) and 16.12 million tons at boarding (-9.8%).

The contraction was generated by the decline in the -18.9% of the volumes moveded both in the miscellaneous goods segment and in that of liquid bulk. In the former, traffic is 11.59 million tonnes, of which 11.36 million tonnes were tonnes of rolling stock (+3.9%) and 224,000 tons of goods in containers (-66.5%), while the remaining loads have zeroed compared to 2.69 million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods moved in 2019.

The total number of liquid loads was 22.60 million tonnes, of which 12.10 million tonnes of crude oil (-16.7%), 9.86 million tonnes of petroleum products refined products (-21.0%), 280,000 tons of chemicals (-39.4%), 193,000 tonnes of gaseous, liquefied or tablets and natural gas (-3.3%) and 170,000 tons of other liquid bulk (-17.6%).

In the solid bulk sector, the overall figure is 4.17 million tonnes, with an increase of +1.7% on the 2019. Coals amounted to 1.60 million tonnes (-8.1%), minerals, cements and kicks at 1.16 million tonnes (-20.6%), cereals at 459,000 tons (-19.2%), chemicals at 342,000 tonnes (+6,314.7%), food, feed and oilseeds at 183,000 tons (+144.7%), metallurgical products at 85,000 tons (+29.6%) and the other dried bulk at 335,000 tonnes (+89.6%).

In the passenger segment, traffic moveded in ports sardinians from ferries was 2.96 million people (-40.6%), that of local services of 492 thousand people (-56.6%) and the cruise traffic of almost 6,000 passengers (-96.8%).









