



February 2, 2021

In the final version of pnrr - he denounced - cancelled the two billion for aid for fleet renewal for cabotage and services with the islands

Today the President of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, during the the hearing organised by the 9th Commission (Transport) of the Chamber on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan" (PNRR), has pointed out that if you want to achieve the goals of a "green revolution" and a "transition energy efficiency", as explicitly requested by the Next project Generation EU, decisive measures are needed to encourage the renewal of fleets engaged in the maritime transport of goods and Passengers.

"In the final version of the Plan- denounced Messina - the mail of two has been totally deleted billion for aid for the renewal of fleets engaged in cabotage routes and connection with smaller and larger islands, while funding remained for the National Plan of the Cold-Ironing, or the so-called electrification of the quays.'

"In its current form," he also noted. president of the shipowners' association - the Plan provides that a significant part of the available resources are allocated to electrification of as many as 41 ports, including 39 of the TEN-T network (about 950 million euros). But regardless of the finding that the resources put in place for port infrastructure may be insufficient to carry out a programme so ambitious, we believe that the energy transition fleets (measure deemed admissible by the EU) must be be put back at the center of the program. If you want to talk of cold-ironing -- observed Messina -- it is necessary, by a funding only initiatives in ports with regular lines of ferry that are located in high-intensity locations of population and passenger movement, only in this way will it be possible to implement a virtuous policy of environmental protection. On the other hand, at the same time, the interventions in ports and on ships, possibly tying the financing of the latter to maintain the line with the port or with the ports concerned.'







