|
|
|
|
February 2, 2021
|
|
- Messina (Assarmatori): funds needed for the transition
energy efficiency of naval fleets
-
- In the final version of pnrr - he denounced -
cancelled the two billion for aid for fleet renewal
for cabotage and services with the islands
-
- Today the President of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, during the
the hearing organised by the 9th Commission (Transport) of the
Chamber on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan" (PNRR), has
pointed out that if you want to achieve the goals of a
"green revolution" and a "transition
energy efficiency", as explicitly requested by the Next project
Generation EU, decisive measures are needed to encourage the renewal of
fleets engaged in the maritime transport of goods and
Passengers.
-
- "In the final version of the Plan- denounced
Messina - the mail of two has been totally deleted
billion for aid for the renewal of fleets engaged in
cabotage routes and connection with smaller and larger islands,
while funding remained for the National Plan of the
Cold-Ironing, or the so-called electrification of the quays.'
-
- "In its current form," he also noted.
president of the shipowners' association - the Plan provides that a
significant part of the available resources are allocated to
electrification of as many as 41 ports, including 39 of the TEN-T network
(about 950 million euros). But regardless of the finding
that the resources put in place for port infrastructure
may be insufficient to carry out a programme
so ambitious, we believe that the energy transition
fleets (measure deemed admissible by the EU) must be
be put back at the center of the program. If you want to talk
of cold-ironing -- observed Messina -- it is necessary, by a
funding only initiatives in ports with regular lines of
ferry that are located in high-intensity locations
of population and passenger movement, only in this way will it be possible to
implement a virtuous policy of environmental protection.
On the other hand, at the same time, the
interventions in ports and on ships, possibly tying the
financing of the latter to maintain the line with the
port or with the ports concerned.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail