February 2, 2021
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, freight traffic in the
port of Venice fell by -8.4%
-
- In the whole year sleep you are moving 22.4 million
tons of loads (-10.3%)
-
- In the period October-December last year, the port of
Venice handlinged 5.78 million tons of goods, volume
which represents a decrease of -8.4% on the fourth quarter of 2019 and the
none given consecutive negative percentage of quarterly change
traffic. The goods on disembarkation alone amounted to 4.47
million tonnes (-7.9%) and those on boarding at 1.31 million
tonnes (-8.2%).
-
- Overall, in the field of miscellaneous goods, traffic is
2.24 million tonnes (-6.6%), including 1.31 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised goods (-8.2%) made with a
container handling of 134,000 teu (-9.1%), 390,000
tonnes of rolling stock (-12.4%) and 536,000 tons of other goods
(+2.4%). The more accentuated the bending marked by the
dry bulk sector in which traffic has been
1.35 million tonnes (-21.7%), of which 394,000 tonnes of
feed, fodder and oilseeds (+0.3%), 302 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (-37.2%), 172 thousand tons of cereals
(-26.8%), 94,000 tons of coals (-70.1%), 88,000 tons
minerals (-10.3%), 25,000 tons of chemicals (-19.3%)
and 275,000 tons of other solid bulk (+59.7%). Slightly
on the other hand, liquid bulk growth with a total of 2.19 million
tonnes (+0.2%), of which 1.81 million tonnes of
refined oil products (-1.3%), 314,000 tons of
chemists (+9.1%) and 65,000 tons of other liquid loads
(+2.3%).
-
- Throughout 2020, the Venetian port has moved globally
22.40 million tonnes of goods, with a reduction of -10.3%
year, of which 17.37 million tonnes were landed on landing
(-11,1%) and 5.03 million tonnes at boarding (-7.5%). In
the miscellaneous goods sector, the total was 8.87 million
tonnes (-8.6%), of which 5.09 million tonnes of
containerized (-10.4%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 529,000 teu (-10.8%), 1.62 million tons
rolling stock loads (-8.3%) and 2.16 million tonnes of other
miscellaneous goods (-4.5%).
-
- In the solid bulk segment, 4.97
million tonnes (-20.4%), including 1.57 million tonnes
feed, fodder and oilseeds (+2.6%), 1.50 million
tonnes of metallurgical products (-6.6%), 434,000 tonnes of
coals (-69.6%), 333 thousand tons of cereals (-49.6%), 319 thousand
tons of minerals and cements (-14.3%), 120,000 tons of
chemicals (-2.0%) and 697,000 tons of other bulk
(+32.2%).
-
- Last year, liquid bulk fell by -5.1% at
8.56 million tonnes, of which 7.16 million tonnes of
refined petroleum products (-4.8%), 1.17 million tonnes
chemicals (-0.3%) and 233,000 tons of other loads
liquids (-27.9%).
-
- Finally, if last year the effects of the pandemic of
Covid-19 on port activities have had an impact
in particular in the cruise segment, with only
6,000 passengers moved (-99.6%), also the traffic of
ferries -- as well as that of goods -- suffered a significant
contraction with only 47,000 passengers spoiled (-54.4%).
