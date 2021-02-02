



February 2, 2021

In the whole year sleep you are moving 22.4 million tons of loads (-10.3%)

In the period October-December last year, the port of Venice handlinged 5.78 million tons of goods, volume which represents a decrease of -8.4% on the fourth quarter of 2019 and the none given consecutive negative percentage of quarterly change traffic. The goods on disembarkation alone amounted to 4.47 million tonnes (-7.9%) and those on boarding at 1.31 million tonnes (-8.2%).

Overall, in the field of miscellaneous goods, traffic is 2.24 million tonnes (-6.6%), including 1.31 million tonnes tonnes of containerised goods (-8.2%) made with a container handling of 134,000 teu (-9.1%), 390,000 tonnes of rolling stock (-12.4%) and 536,000 tons of other goods (+2.4%). The more accentuated the bending marked by the dry bulk sector in which traffic has been 1.35 million tonnes (-21.7%), of which 394,000 tonnes of feed, fodder and oilseeds (+0.3%), 302 thousand tons of metallurgical products (-37.2%), 172 thousand tons of cereals (-26.8%), 94,000 tons of coals (-70.1%), 88,000 tons minerals (-10.3%), 25,000 tons of chemicals (-19.3%) and 275,000 tons of other solid bulk (+59.7%). Slightly on the other hand, liquid bulk growth with a total of 2.19 million tonnes (+0.2%), of which 1.81 million tonnes of refined oil products (-1.3%), 314,000 tons of chemists (+9.1%) and 65,000 tons of other liquid loads (+2.3%).

Throughout 2020, the Venetian port has moved globally 22.40 million tonnes of goods, with a reduction of -10.3% year, of which 17.37 million tonnes were landed on landing (-11,1%) and 5.03 million tonnes at boarding (-7.5%). In the miscellaneous goods sector, the total was 8.87 million tonnes (-8.6%), of which 5.09 million tonnes of containerized (-10.4%) made with a handling of containers equal to 529,000 teu (-10.8%), 1.62 million tons rolling stock loads (-8.3%) and 2.16 million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (-4.5%).

In the solid bulk segment, 4.97 million tonnes (-20.4%), including 1.57 million tonnes feed, fodder and oilseeds (+2.6%), 1.50 million tonnes of metallurgical products (-6.6%), 434,000 tonnes of coals (-69.6%), 333 thousand tons of cereals (-49.6%), 319 thousand tons of minerals and cements (-14.3%), 120,000 tons of chemicals (-2.0%) and 697,000 tons of other bulk (+32.2%).

Last year, liquid bulk fell by -5.1% at 8.56 million tonnes, of which 7.16 million tonnes of refined petroleum products (-4.8%), 1.17 million tonnes chemicals (-0.3%) and 233,000 tons of other loads liquids (-27.9%).

Finally, if last year the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 on port activities have had an impact in particular in the cruise segment, with only 6,000 passengers moved (-99.6%), also the traffic of ferries -- as well as that of goods -- suffered a significant contraction with only 47,000 passengers spoiled (-54.4%).











