



February 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated

Original news In 2020, hupac-moveded intermodal traffic recorded a slight decrease

Transalpine traffic fell by -1.9%, while other shipments increased by +0.5%

Last year the traffic moveded by the operator swiss intermodal hupac was almost stable, having been equal to 1.01 million road shipments, with a slight decrease of -0.9% compared to 2019. In 2020, the only transalpine traffic amounted to 581,000 shipments (-1.9%), of which 538,000 through Switzerland (-2.3%) and 42,000 through Austria and France (+3.7%), while shipments did not amounted to 434,000 units (+0.5%).

The Swiss company explained that last year, due to the coronavirus crisis, development has remained below expectations and that the main factors that have led to the the slight contraction in activity were in the first mid-year the collapse of maritime traffic and the lockdown europe as a direct consequence of the pandemic. The traffic demand recovered in the second half 2020 reaching 2019 levels at the end of the year.

"Given the extraordinary circumstances, " commented hupac group CEO Michail Stahlhut - we are satisfied with the volume of traffic reached. However, we had much more ambitious targets.' Specifying that public financial aid planned to deal with the crisis covid-19 turn out to be modest, Stahlhut explained that Hupac therefore focuses on taking further measures to control costs and increase productivity: "we focus on specified -- on the greatest possible length of trains, both on the operational and planning plan. Strengthening the network up to a standard length of 740 meters is our highest priority. The sooner the better.'

Stahlhut announced that the start of 2021 was positive for Hupac. Remembering that, for the first time, the whole the company's transalpine network is now able to transport the semi-trailers with a lateral height of four feet, Stahlhut made hupac expects strong demand in this segment. "With our offer of transport -- he pointed out -- we are giving a concrete contribution to Switzerland's transfer policy and implementation of the European Green Deal strategy.'











