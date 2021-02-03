|
|
|
|
February 3, 2021
|
|
- In 2020, hupac-moveded intermodal traffic
recorded a slight decrease
-
- Transalpine traffic fell by -1.9%, while
other shipments increased by +0.5%
-
- Last year the traffic moveded by the operator
swiss intermodal hupac was almost
stable, having been equal to 1.01 million road shipments,
with a slight decrease of -0.9% compared to 2019. In 2020, the only
transalpine traffic amounted to 581,000 shipments
(-1.9%), of which 538,000 through Switzerland (-2.3%) and 42,000
through Austria and France (+3.7%), while shipments did not
amounted to 434,000 units (+0.5%).
-
- The Swiss company explained that last year, due to the
coronavirus crisis, development has remained below
expectations and that the main factors that have led to the
the slight contraction in activity were in the first
mid-year the collapse of maritime traffic and the lockdown
europe as a direct consequence of the pandemic. The
traffic demand recovered in the second half
2020 reaching 2019 levels at the end of the year.
-
- "Given the extraordinary circumstances, " commented
hupac group CEO Michail Stahlhut - we are
satisfied with the volume of traffic reached. However, we had
much more ambitious targets.' Specifying that
public financial aid planned to deal with the crisis
covid-19 turn out to be modest, Stahlhut explained that
Hupac therefore focuses on taking further measures to control
costs and increase productivity: "we focus on
specified -- on the greatest possible length of trains, both on the
operational and planning plan. Strengthening the network
up to a standard length of 740 meters is our
highest priority. The sooner the better.'
-
- Stahlhut announced that the start of 2021 was
positive for Hupac. Remembering that, for the first time, the whole
the company's transalpine network is now able to transport the
semi-trailers with a lateral height of four feet, Stahlhut made
hupac expects strong demand in this segment. "With
our offer of transport -- he pointed out -- we are giving a
concrete contribution to Switzerland's transfer policy and
implementation of the European Green Deal strategy.'
|
|