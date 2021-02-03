



February 3, 2021

Original news Joint venture between Chemikalien Seetransport and Dr. Peters in ship management segment

The new company will be called CST/DS Shipmanagement

The shipping company Chemikalien Seetransport (CTS) of Hamburg agreed with investment manager Dr. Peters Group (DPG) of Dortmund the constitution with immediate effect of a joint venture in the field of ship management. The new company will be called CST/DS Shipmanagement and will incorporate the great part of the ship management activities of DS Schiffahrt and ds tankers, both subsidiaries of DPG.

The two parties have specified that the managed fleet will be increased, in particular in the tanker segment, and have made it clear that, regardless of the joint venture, Chemikalien Seetransport, DS Tankers and DS Schiffahrt will continue to exist as an independent company, with Chemikalien Seetransport, in particular, which will continue to expand its market share as one of the leading with a fleet of 40 tanker ships and in bulk.







