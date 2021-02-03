|
- Joint venture between Chemikalien Seetransport and Dr. Peters in
ship management segment
-
- The new company will be called CST/DS
Shipmanagement
-
- The shipping company Chemikalien Seetransport (CTS) of
Hamburg agreed with investment manager Dr. Peters
Group (DPG) of Dortmund the constitution with immediate effect of a
joint venture in the field of ship management. The new company
will be called CST/DS Shipmanagement and will incorporate the great
part of the ship management activities of DS Schiffahrt and
ds tankers, both subsidiaries of DPG.
-
- The two parties have specified that the managed fleet will be
increased, in particular in the tanker segment, and
have made it clear that, regardless of the joint venture,
Chemikalien Seetransport, DS Tankers and DS Schiffahrt will continue
to exist as an independent company, with Chemikalien
Seetransport, in particular, which will continue to expand its
market share as one of the leading
with a fleet of 40 tanker ships and
in bulk.
