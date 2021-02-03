



February 3, 2021

Original news In the last quarter of 2020, ups group revenues were jumped +21%

The period was closed with a net loss of -$3.3 billion caused by extraordinary charges

If the 2007-2009 financial crisis had had an impact very negative on the world's leading express delivery groups, the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out early last year and still going on had and is having opposite consequences for these companies, which may benefit, among other things, from the effects of the increase in sales online as a result of restrictions on mobility imposed by governments.

The performance of the American's financial results is emblematic UPS, which in 2009 had seen a significant deterioration in the economic performance compared to previous annual years and which in 2020 achieved a significant increase in the results culminated in the historical record of quarterly revenues recorded in the last quarter of the year with a turnover of 24.9 billion dollars and an increase of +21.0% compared to the totalled 20.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. More the growth in quarterly operating profit that is amounted to $2.2 billion (+1.6%). The last quarter of 2020 was closed with a net loss of -3.3 billion dollars compared to a net profit of 965 million in the same period of the previous year that is the result of registration of extraordinary expenses of 6.3 billions of dollars largely made up of pension liabilities.











