February 3, 2021
- In the last quarter of 2020, ups group revenues were
jumped +21%
- The period was closed with a net loss of
-$3.3 billion caused by extraordinary charges
- If the 2007-2009 financial crisis had had an impact
very negative on the world's leading express delivery groups,
the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out
early last year and still going on had and is
having opposite consequences for these companies, which may
benefit, among other things, from the effects of the increase in sales
online as a result of restrictions on mobility
imposed by governments.
- The performance of the American's financial results is emblematic
UPS, which in 2009 had seen a significant deterioration in the
economic performance compared to previous annual years and
which in 2020 achieved a significant increase in the results
culminated in the historical record of quarterly revenues recorded
in the last quarter of the year with a turnover of 24.9
billion dollars and an increase of +21.0% compared to the
totalled 20.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. More
the growth in quarterly operating profit that is
amounted to $2.2 billion (+1.6%). The last quarter of
2020 was closed with a net loss of -3.3
billion dollars compared to a net profit of 965 million in the
same period of the previous year that is the result of
registration of extraordinary expenses of 6.3
billions of dollars largely made up of pension liabilities.
