



February 4, 2021

The Director-General of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, Marcello Minenna, has approved the perimetration of the Zona Franca Customs Interclusa (ZFD) within the port area of Brindisi, called "Capobianco", in the terms proposed by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Southern, ZFD - underlined the port authority by announcing the signature - which is similar in concrete terms to a frank point, the second in Italy after venice.

The AdSP showed that the area, of an area of 121,650 square meters, will act as a fulcrum for a wider and more articulated environmental redevelopment project that provides, in particular, for in particular, an increase in infrastructure endowments and the implementation of an adequate quay.

"We must - said the President of the AdSP, Ugo Patroni Griffi, commenting on the birth of ZFD - transforming the energy transition, already underway in Brindisi, to be announced social abattoir, with the inevitable loss of hundreds of places employment opportunities, opportunities for development and recovery throughout the the local economy.' Patroni Griffi specified that "the next step will be the drafting of the regulation of exercise, as required by the Agency's customs and monopolies, and the completion of the Infrastructure. We will use - he pointed out - the formula of public-private partnership, instructing Cassa Depositi e Loans to search the global market for a terminalist who believes in the development of the Franco point of Brindisi. On the other hand, per day today's major terminal operators are both operators and developers of free zones.'

Meanwhile, the port of Brindisi has closed 2020 with a traffic more than 6.7 million tonnes, down by -10 million tonnes % on the previous year. Solid bulk amounted to 2.4 million tonnes moveded (-20%), liquid bulk at 2.1 million tonnes (-1%) and miscellaneous goods at 2.2 million tonnes (-8%).









