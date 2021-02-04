|
February 4, 2021
In the port of Brindisi the Customs Free Zone is born
Last year, freight traffic at the port airport
decreased by -10%
decreased by -10%
- The Director-General of the Customs and Monopolies Agency,
Marcello Minenna, has approved the perimetration of the Zona Franca
Customs Interclusa (ZFD) within the port area of
Brindisi, called "Capobianco", in the terms proposed
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Southern, ZFD - underlined the port authority by announcing the
signature - which is similar in concrete terms to a frank point, the
second in Italy after venice.
- The AdSP showed that the area, of an area of 121,650
square meters, will act as a fulcrum for a wider and more
articulated environmental redevelopment project that provides, in particular, for
in particular, an increase in infrastructure endowments and the
implementation of an adequate quay.
- "We must - said the President of the AdSP, Ugo Patroni
Griffi, commenting on the birth of ZFD - transforming the
energy transition, already underway in Brindisi, to be announced
social abattoir, with the inevitable loss of hundreds of places
employment opportunities, opportunities for development and recovery throughout the
the local economy.' Patroni Griffi specified that "the
next step will be the drafting of the regulation of
exercise, as required by the Agency's
customs and monopolies, and the completion of the
Infrastructure. We will use - he pointed out - the formula of
public-private partnership, instructing Cassa Depositi e
Loans to search the global market for a terminalist who believes
in the development of the Franco point of Brindisi. On the other hand, per day
today's major terminal operators are both operators and
developers of free zones.'
- Meanwhile, the port of Brindisi has closed 2020 with a traffic
more than 6.7 million tonnes, down by -10 million tonnes
% on the previous year. Solid bulk amounted to 2.4
million tonnes moveded (-20%), liquid bulk at 2.1
million tonnes (-1%) and miscellaneous goods at 2.2 million
tonnes (-8%).
