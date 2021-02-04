|
- Definitive no to the PIFIM proposal for containers
terminal at Porto Canale di Cagliari
-
- Deiana confirms its intention to search for other subjects
candidates for the relaunch of the transhipment activity
-
- Today, the President of the Port System Authority of the
Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, signed the
definitive rejection of the application for absence by concession
maritime state of the container terminal of the Porto Canale di
Cagliari presented by the English company PIFIM
(
of the 31st
August 2020).
-
- The port authority specified that 'despite the
the detailed notice of rejection notified to Private itself
Limited Company on November 23rd, just some of the requirements
punctually highlighted were met with subsequent
integration that, however, has not filled the
remaining and non-passable administrative gaps,
financial, operational and technical. The permanence of these shortcomings has
as a result, the AdSP to close its doors in a
the investigation process is definitively negative.'
-
- "Despite the efforts made and the undeniable spirit of
collaboration and good faith demonstrated by the institution - explained
Deiana - the proposing company refused to submit
further adequate documentation proving some of the
fundamental and essential requirements required by law
italian law, the Regulation on state concessions of the institution and
from the international call. For these reasons and with deep
regret, this morning we could only reject
the proposal presented on 28 August.'
-
- After signing the rejection order, Deiana made
notifies the service of the deed against the company
to the trade unions, to which he confirmed
commitment to continue and intensify the work of
search for potential candidates for the relaunch of the activity
container transhipment at the Porto Canale, launched in December
2019 with the publication of the international call and extended, for
three times, also as a result of explicit requests from operators
Interested. "Now," said the President of the AdSP, "
let's look ahead. The current situation pushes us to continue
quickly, and with greater intensity, in the interlocutions
with other potential stakeholders interested in reviving the
transhipment in the Channel Port. A game we intend to play
with the usual conviction, supported by the certainty of the
potential of the airport and feeling all the responsibility
towards hundreds of workers who aspire to a
clear and concrete response for their future."
