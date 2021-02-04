



February 4, 2021

Deiana confirms its intention to search for other subjects candidates for the relaunch of the transhipment activity

Today, the President of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, signed the definitive rejection of the application for absence by concession maritime state of the container terminal of the Porto Canale di Cagliari presented by the English company PIFIM ( of the 31st August 2020).

The port authority specified that 'despite the the detailed notice of rejection notified to Private itself Limited Company on November 23rd, just some of the requirements punctually highlighted were met with subsequent integration that, however, has not filled the remaining and non-passable administrative gaps, financial, operational and technical. The permanence of these shortcomings has as a result, the AdSP to close its doors in a the investigation process is definitively negative.'

"Despite the efforts made and the undeniable spirit of collaboration and good faith demonstrated by the institution - explained Deiana - the proposing company refused to submit further adequate documentation proving some of the fundamental and essential requirements required by law italian law, the Regulation on state concessions of the institution and from the international call. For these reasons and with deep regret, this morning we could only reject the proposal presented on 28 August.'

After signing the rejection order, Deiana made notifies the service of the deed against the company to the trade unions, to which he confirmed commitment to continue and intensify the work of search for potential candidates for the relaunch of the activity container transhipment at the Porto Canale, launched in December 2019 with the publication of the international call and extended, for three times, also as a result of explicit requests from operators Interested. "Now," said the President of the AdSP, " let's look ahead. The current situation pushes us to continue quickly, and with greater intensity, in the interlocutions with other potential stakeholders interested in reviving the transhipment in the Channel Port. A game we intend to play with the usual conviction, supported by the certainty of the potential of the airport and feeling all the responsibility towards hundreds of workers who aspire to a clear and concrete response for their future."







