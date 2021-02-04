



February 4, 2021

Original news Porto Canale di Cagliari, Fit Cisl calls for immediate start of the process of setting up the port agency

Pani: it would allow to freeze the Naspi and ensure a certain income as compensation replaced non-goodwill at least 36 months

If the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has the procedure initiated at the end of 2019 with the international call to identify an operator who wants to manage the container terminal at Porto Canale di Cagliari with the only option considered possible by the institution, to reject the only proposal which had been submitted by PIFIM, a company under english founded in 2016 by Sardinian Davide Pinna ( of the 4th February 2021), that decision was instead accepted with "real amazement" from Fit Cisl.

More than real amazement, however, the words of the Secretary-General of Fit Cisl, Corrado Pani, evoke perplexity about the outcome of the procedure that did not lead to nothing: "in fact, just over a year later since the publication of the call - explained Pani - we are at a point dead, which can only create bewilderment in us. PIFIM, responding to the call promoted by AdSP, had given hopes to hundreds of workers on the relaunch of the terminal container, fearing, among other things, strong investment in recruitment and industrial plan; all promises that today turned out to be a real and really flop."

"The risk we run today, " lamented the representative of the union -- is to have a terminal non-operational container, while having the same, a lot of potential. This is also thanks to the complete disinterest of the government national and regional level that have been limited to sterile interventions rather than promoting serious tables and strong actions favoring reduction in labour costs, taxation of advantage and zero concession fee; all these elements, indispensable to promote transhipment and attract players."

"Like Cisl Trasporti- concluded Pani - we take note of the of the serious situation but it is clear and evident that, in this particular moment, in light of the outcome of the call and the scenarios that await us in the coming months, it is urgent to put in place protection of the hundreds of workers (direct and indirect) who have worked in the Channel Port safeguarding their all professionalism. It's these pressing concerns that lead us to urgently ask the Ministry transport and labour authorities to take immediate action to ensure that proceed immediately with the decree-law for the start of the process of establishment of the port agency that would allow the freezing of the naspi and secure a certain income as an allowance replaced of non-start-up of at least 36 months, as well as already occurred in the port of Taranto.'







