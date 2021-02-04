|
February 4, 2021
- Porto Canale di Cagliari, Fit Cisl calls for immediate start
of the process of setting up the port agency
- Pani: it would allow to freeze the Naspi and ensure a
certain income as compensation replaced non-goodwill
at least 36 months
- If the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has
the procedure initiated at the end of 2019 with the international call
to identify an operator who wants to manage the
container terminal at Porto Canale di Cagliari with the only option
considered possible by the institution, to reject the only proposal
which had been submitted by PIFIM, a company under
english founded in 2016 by Sardinian Davide Pinna
(
of the 4th
February 2021), that decision was instead accepted with
"real amazement" from Fit Cisl.
- More than real amazement, however, the words of the
Secretary-General of Fit Cisl, Corrado Pani, evoke
perplexity about the outcome of the procedure that did not lead to
nothing: "in fact, just over a year later
since the publication of the call - explained Pani - we are at a point
dead, which can only create bewilderment in us.
PIFIM, responding to the call promoted by AdSP, had given
hopes to hundreds of workers on the relaunch of the terminal
container, fearing, among other things, strong investment in recruitment and
industrial plan; all promises that today turned out to be a real
and really flop."
- "The risk we run today, " lamented the
representative of the union -- is to have a terminal
non-operational container, while having the same, a lot of potential.
This is also thanks to the complete disinterest of the government
national and regional level that have been limited to sterile interventions
rather than promoting serious tables and strong actions favoring
reduction in labour costs, taxation of advantage and
zero concession fee; all these elements, indispensable
to promote transhipment and attract players."
- "Like Cisl Trasporti- concluded Pani - we take note of the
of the serious situation but it is clear and evident that, in this
particular moment, in light of the outcome of the call and the scenarios
that await us in the coming months, it is urgent to put in place
protection of the hundreds of workers (direct and
indirect) who have worked in the Channel Port safeguarding their
all professionalism. It's these pressing
concerns that lead us to urgently ask the Ministry
transport and labour authorities to take immediate action to ensure that
proceed immediately with the decree-law for the start of the process of
establishment of the port agency that would allow the freezing of the
naspi and secure a certain income as an allowance replaced
of non-start-up of at least 36 months, as well as already
occurred in the port of Taranto.'
