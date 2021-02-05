|
February 5, 2021
- Last month container traffic in the port of Long
Beach grew by +21.9%
- It's the new record for january
- Last month, the strong growth of
container traffic moved from the port of Long Beach in
act consecutively since last July. In January 2021, in fact,
the California port port has moveded traffic
containerised amount of 764,000 teu, an increase of +21.9% on the
January of last year. The sharp rise has been generated,
as well as in previous months, by the significant increase in
landings of full containers and container handling
empty, volumes of traffic that last month were equal to
364,000 teu (+17.5%) and 284,000 teu (+36.1%). After
be back to rise last December, in the following month you
also accentuated the growth of full container embarkations that
amounted to 116,000 teu (+7.0%).
- Last month's traffic figure is the new
record containerized traffic of the u.s. port for the month
january. The previous record had been set in January
2018 with 658,000 teu.
