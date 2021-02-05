



February 5, 2021

Original news Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach grew by +21.9%

It's the new record for january

Last month, the strong growth of container traffic moved from the port of Long Beach in act consecutively since last July. In January 2021, in fact, the California port port has moveded traffic containerised amount of 764,000 teu, an increase of +21.9% on the January of last year. The sharp rise has been generated, as well as in previous months, by the significant increase in landings of full containers and container handling empty, volumes of traffic that last month were equal to 364,000 teu (+17.5%) and 284,000 teu (+36.1%). After be back to rise last December, in the following month you also accentuated the growth of full container embarkations that amounted to 116,000 teu (+7.0%).

Last month's traffic figure is the new record containerized traffic of the u.s. port for the month january. The previous record had been set in January 2018 with 658,000 teu.









