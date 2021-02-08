|
|
|
|
February 8, 2021
|
|
- Seaspan orders two new 24,000 teu container containers
-
- Yangzijian Shipbuilding orders for the construction of 29
ships since the beginning of the year
-
- Today Seaspan Corporation announced the issuance of an order
for the construction of two 24,000 teu container containers that will be
taken over in the first half of 2023. Society
did not specify which shipyard was assigned to
the order. Also today, however, the Chinese Yangzijian
Shipbuilding announced that it had obtained an order for the
the creation of two accounting carriers of the same capacity,
without specifying the name of the customer.
-
- Seaspan specified that, after being taken over,
the two new ships will be rented at a primary
shipping company for a period of 18 years. Currently Seaspan has
a fleet of 127 container carriers for a hold capacity
total of 1,073,000 teu. With the two new units
announced today and the five new container containers of 12,200 teu on
order of which was announced last December, in the coming
two years the capacity of the fleet will rise by more
109,000 teu.
-
- Meanwhile Yangzijian Shipbuilding has made it clear that from the beginning
of the year secured orders of the total value of
$1.3 billion for the construction of 29 ships, of which
four 24,000 teu contenitori carriers, ten
4,600 teu, eight containers of 1,800 teu, and seven bulkers, of
including one of 82,300 tons of gross capacity, four of 66,000
tonnes of gross capacity and two of 31,800 tpl.
|
