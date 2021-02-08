



February 8, 2021

Original news Fincantieri pilot training course on fundamentals cybersecurity

It was realized in collaboration with the Academy Italian Merchant Navy

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary E-phors specialized in the provision of cybersecurity services and products, in partnership with the Italian Academy of Merchant Navy, carried out a pilot training course with the aim of introduce deck officers to the foundations of the cybersecurity. The three-day training course is part of the Academy's project funded by the European Commission "Common Maritime Education Standards in the West Mediterranean" and was also realized thanks to the collaboration of Cetena (Centre for The Study of Tecnica Navale), a company of the Fincantieri group specialized in maritime research and consulting.

Remembering that today a cyberattack can generate serious operational and financial consequences for an organization, but when the target of the raids is the maritime sector there could be serious repercussions on the safety of the cabin crew, environmental protection and reliability economic and financial development of sea transport, Fincantieri has explained that the purpose of the course, composed of theoretical sessions alternating with practical simulations, it was therefore to develop participants' analytical skills to help them recognize and manage some cyber incidents that may on the digital infrastructure of ships.

The main issues addressed were the role and the importance of the digital systems that equip modern ships, the panorama of cyber threats affecting the systems of and the potential consequences for the staff, the current regulations that guide it discipline for the industry the main models of attack. Thanks to the Full Bridge Cetena simulator the officers were also able to apply on the the safe practices to be adopted to reduce the occurrence of cyber incidents and develop the ability to identify and respond to a cyber incident that impacts bridge systems.







