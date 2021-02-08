|
February 8, 2021
- Fincantieri pilot training course on fundamentals
cybersecurity
-
- It was realized in collaboration with the Academy
Italian Merchant Navy
-
- Fincantieri, through its subsidiary E-phors specialized
in the provision of cybersecurity services and products, in
partnership with the Italian Academy of Merchant Navy,
carried out a pilot training course with the aim of
introduce deck officers to the foundations of the
cybersecurity. The three-day training course
is part of the Academy's project funded by the
European Commission "Common Maritime Education Standards in
the West Mediterranean" and was also realized
thanks to the collaboration of Cetena (Centre for The Study of
Tecnica Navale), a company of the Fincantieri group specialized
in maritime research and consulting.
-
- Remembering that today a cyberattack can generate
serious operational and financial consequences for an organization, but
when the target of the raids is the maritime sector
there could be serious repercussions on the safety of the
cabin crew, environmental protection and reliability
economic and financial development of sea transport, Fincantieri has
explained that the purpose of the course, composed of theoretical sessions
alternating with practical simulations, it was therefore to develop
participants' analytical skills to help them
recognize and manage some cyber incidents that may
on the digital infrastructure of ships.
-
- The main issues addressed were the role and
the importance of the digital systems that equip modern ships,
the panorama of cyber threats affecting the systems of
and the potential consequences for the staff, the current
regulations that guide it discipline for the industry
the main models of attack. Thanks to the Full Bridge
Cetena simulator the officers were also able to apply on the
the safe practices to be adopted to reduce the occurrence of
cyber incidents and develop the ability to
identify and respond to a cyber incident that impacts
bridge systems.
