February 8, 2021

Original news Boluda buys port towing company of Algeciras

The Iberian group has a fleet of over 300 tugs

The Spanish group Boluda Corporación Marítima bought the Amarradores del Puerto de la Bahía de Cádiz, the port towing company operating in the port of Algeciras. Boluda is active in the field of trailer through the Boluda Towage division which has a fleet of more than 300 tugs used in ports in Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Indian Ocean.









