|
|
February 9, 2021
|
|
- Stable growth is expected in most
major OECD economies
-
- This also applies to the euro area, including Germany,
France and Italy
-
- Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), the indices defined
by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) with the aim of providing a short-term forecast of the
turning points of economic cycles, indicate stable growth
in most of the big OECD economies. In particular,
- announced today the Organization - the indices continue to
stable growth in the US, Japan and the EURO area
including Germany, France and Italy. The index for the
Canada aims to stabilize growth, while for the
The UK is still reporting a slowdown in the economy.
-
- Among the major emerging economies, CIs related to the
china and India and Brazil indicate a
growth, while the index for Russia
signals stable growth.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail