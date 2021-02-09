



February 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Stable growth is expected in most major OECD economies

This also applies to the euro area, including Germany, France and Italy

Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), the indices defined by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) with the aim of providing a short-term forecast of the turning points of economic cycles, indicate stable growth in most of the big OECD economies. In particular, - announced today the Organization - the indices continue to stable growth in the US, Japan and the EURO area including Germany, France and Italy. The index for the Canada aims to stabilize growth, while for the The UK is still reporting a slowdown in the economy.

Among the major emerging economies, CIs related to the china and India and Brazil indicate a growth, while the index for Russia signals stable growth.









