



February 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last year, freight traffic in campania's ports Central Tyrrhenian Sea fell by -6.8%

In the last quarter the decline was -2.5%

In 2020, traffic in the Campania ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia administered by the System Authority Central Tyrrhenian Sea port fell by -6.8% was 30.8 million tonnes compared to 33.0 million tonnes million tonnes in the previous year. Cargoes on landing amounted to 17.0 million tonnes (-8.1%) and those 13.8 million tonnes (-5.3%).

Last year the only port of Naples recorded a traffic containerised of 6.5 million tonnes (-3.6%) made with container handling of 643,540 teu (-5.6%). In addition, the Neapolitan airport moveded 4.0 million tonnes rolling stock (-24.5%), 4.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-12.6%) - including 3.5 million tonnes of petroleum products refined (-12.3%), 953,000 tons of petroleum products gaseous, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (-14.3%) and 301,000 tonnes of other liquid bulk - and 1.1 million tonnes of solid bulk (+4.5%).

In the port of Salerno, containerised traffic 4.7 million tonnes (-8.2%) and it was carried out with a container handling of 377,886 teu (-8,8%). In addition, the airport moveded 8.8 million tonnes rolling stock loads (+6.6%) and 178,000 tons of solid bulk (-1,0%).

With regard to the line passenger traffic sector, the port of Naples closed 2020 with a total of 3.0 million units (-55.6%) and salerno of 371,000 units (-59.4%), while cruise traffic has zeroed to Salerno compared to 98,000 passengers moveded in 2019 and naples was 28,000 units, with a decrease of -97.9% on 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the Campania port system 7.9 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 7.9 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -2.5% over the corresponding period of the year 4.2 million tonnes on landing (-5.6%) And 3.7 million tonnes at boarding (+1.2%).

In the last quarter of last year, the port of Naples 1.7 million tonnes of containerised goods (-1.0%), 903,000 tons of rolling stock (-25.0%), almost 1.2 million tonnes tonnes of liquid bulk (-16.1%) and 297,000 tons of in dry bulk (+14.9%). In Salerno, 1.2 were moved million tonnes of goods in containers (-7.6%), 2.4 million tonnes of tonnes of rolling stock (+17.7%) and 58,000 tons of bulk (+22.3%).















Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec