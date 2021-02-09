|
February 9, 2021
- Last year, freight traffic in campania's ports
Central Tyrrhenian Sea fell by -6.8%
-
- In the last quarter the decline was -2.5%
-
- In 2020, traffic in the Campania ports of Naples, Salerno and
Castellammare di Stabia administered by the System Authority
Central Tyrrhenian Sea port fell by -6.8%
was 30.8 million tonnes compared to 33.0 million tonnes
million tonnes in the previous year. Cargoes on landing
amounted to 17.0 million tonnes (-8.1%) and those
13.8 million tonnes (-5.3%).
-
- Last year the only port of Naples recorded a traffic
containerised of 6.5 million tonnes (-3.6%) made with
container handling of 643,540 teu (-5.6%).
In addition, the Neapolitan airport moveded 4.0 million tonnes
rolling stock (-24.5%), 4.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk
(-12.6%) - including 3.5 million tonnes of petroleum products
refined (-12.3%), 953,000 tons of petroleum products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (-14.3%) and 301,000
tonnes of other liquid bulk - and 1.1 million tonnes of
solid bulk (+4.5%).
-
- In the port of Salerno, containerised traffic
4.7 million tonnes (-8.2%) and it was
carried out with a container handling of 377,886 teu
(-8,8%). In addition, the airport moveded 8.8 million tonnes
rolling stock loads (+6.6%) and 178,000 tons of solid bulk
(-1,0%).
-
- With regard to the line passenger traffic sector,
the port of Naples closed 2020 with a total of 3.0 million
units (-55.6%) and salerno of 371,000 units
(-59.4%), while cruise traffic has zeroed to
Salerno compared to 98,000 passengers moveded in 2019 and naples
was 28,000 units, with a decrease of -97.9%
on 2019.
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the Campania port system
7.9 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 7.9 million tonnes of goods, with
a decrease of -2.5% over the corresponding period of the year
4.2 million tonnes on landing (-5.6%) And
3.7 million tonnes at boarding (+1.2%).
-
- In the last quarter of last year, the port of Naples
1.7 million tonnes of containerised goods
(-1.0%), 903,000 tons of rolling stock (-25.0%), almost 1.2 million tonnes
tonnes of liquid bulk (-16.1%) and 297,000 tons of
in dry bulk (+14.9%). In Salerno, 1.2 were moved
million tonnes of goods in containers (-7.6%), 2.4 million tonnes of
tonnes of rolling stock (+17.7%) and 58,000 tons of bulk
(+22.3%).
