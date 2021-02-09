|
|
|
|
February 9, 2021
|
|
- In 2020, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia
decreased by -16.1%
-
- In the fourth quarter alone, almost 2.2
million tonnes (-12.6%)
-
- Last year the port of Civitavecchia moved 8.0
million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -16.1% on the
2019, out of a total of over 11.2 million tons (-22.9%)
handled by the entire port system managed by the Port Authority
of the Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Center that
it also includes fiumicino and gaeta ports.
-
- In Civitavecchia the traffic of various goods amounted to
8.5 million tonnes (-16.9%), of which 4.6 million tonnes were
tons of rolling stock (-18.0%), 882,000 tons of goods
containerised (-12.1%) carried out with a handling of
container equal to 107,000 teu (-4.9%) and 16,000 tons of goods
(+186.7%). In the dry bulk sector, the total
was more than 1.9 million tonnes (-17.5%) And
includes 1.5 million tons of coal (-18.3%), 207 thousand
tonnes of metallurgical products, iron ore, minerals and
non-ferrous metals (-6.3%), 28,000 tons of raw minerals,
cements and kicks (+2.7%), 10,000 tons of fertilizers
(+25.5%), 10,000 tons of chemicals (+450.0%) and 133,000
tonnes of other solid bulk (-32.8%). In the field of
liquid bulk were moveded 624,000 tons of cargo
(-2,4%) almost entirely made up of petroleum products
Refined. If the passenger traffic of the maritime services of
decrease of -46.7% as it was of
962,000 people, cruises fell by -92.2%
stopping at 207,000 passengers.
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the port of Civitavecchia
moved almost 2.2 million tons of goods, with a
reduction of -12.6% over the period October-December of the year
1.2 million tonnes of rolling stock (-5.0%),
225,000 tons of goods in containers (-20.8%), 641,000
tonnes of solid bulk (-19.2%) and 125,000 liquid bulk
(-25,4%). There were 92,000 ferry passengers (-54.1%) and the
cruise workers 24,000 (-96.0%).
-
- Commenting on the traffic data moveded last year by the
three Lazia ports, the new President of the AdSP, Pino Musolino,
highlighted that the impact of the effects of the pandemic on
passengers and in particular on cruises has damaged the port
of Civitavecchia more than any other stopover. "You cannot
- he stressed - do not take into account these data and how much
happened in a reality strongly focused on the industry
Cruise. For the passenger part it is evident that the
port of Civitavecchia is by far the most
penalised in Italy and this aspect cannot but be
considered to allow the port of Rome to depart. As far as
concerns goods we are working to attract and develop new
traffic, in the knowledge that it will take time to
reverse the trend.'
|
|