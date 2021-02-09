



February 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In 2020, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia decreased by -16.1%

In the fourth quarter alone, almost 2.2 million tonnes (-12.6%)

Last year the port of Civitavecchia moved 8.0 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -16.1% on the 2019, out of a total of over 11.2 million tons (-22.9%) handled by the entire port system managed by the Port Authority of the Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Center that it also includes fiumicino and gaeta ports.

In Civitavecchia the traffic of various goods amounted to 8.5 million tonnes (-16.9%), of which 4.6 million tonnes were tons of rolling stock (-18.0%), 882,000 tons of goods containerised (-12.1%) carried out with a handling of container equal to 107,000 teu (-4.9%) and 16,000 tons of goods (+186.7%). In the dry bulk sector, the total was more than 1.9 million tonnes (-17.5%) And includes 1.5 million tons of coal (-18.3%), 207 thousand tonnes of metallurgical products, iron ore, minerals and non-ferrous metals (-6.3%), 28,000 tons of raw minerals, cements and kicks (+2.7%), 10,000 tons of fertilizers (+25.5%), 10,000 tons of chemicals (+450.0%) and 133,000 tonnes of other solid bulk (-32.8%). In the field of liquid bulk were moveded 624,000 tons of cargo (-2,4%) almost entirely made up of petroleum products Refined. If the passenger traffic of the maritime services of decrease of -46.7% as it was of 962,000 people, cruises fell by -92.2% stopping at 207,000 passengers.

In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the port of Civitavecchia moved almost 2.2 million tons of goods, with a reduction of -12.6% over the period October-December of the year 1.2 million tonnes of rolling stock (-5.0%), 225,000 tons of goods in containers (-20.8%), 641,000 tonnes of solid bulk (-19.2%) and 125,000 liquid bulk (-25,4%). There were 92,000 ferry passengers (-54.1%) and the cruise workers 24,000 (-96.0%).

Commenting on the traffic data moveded last year by the three Lazia ports, the new President of the AdSP, Pino Musolino, highlighted that the impact of the effects of the pandemic on passengers and in particular on cruises has damaged the port of Civitavecchia more than any other stopover. "You cannot - he stressed - do not take into account these data and how much happened in a reality strongly focused on the industry Cruise. For the passenger part it is evident that the port of Civitavecchia is by far the most penalised in Italy and this aspect cannot but be considered to allow the port of Rome to depart. As far as concerns goods we are working to attract and develop new traffic, in the knowledge that it will take time to reverse the trend.'











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec