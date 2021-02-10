|
February 10, 2021
- Evergreen's revenues increased by +71.7% in January
- Reached a record monthly turnover
- It also continued last month, accentuating
significantly, the surge in the revenues of the shipping company
containerized Evergreen Marine Corporation which has a fleet of
about 200 container ships. In January 2021, in fact, the volume
business of the company grew by +71.7% being
was taiwan's record $28.4 billion
(1.0 billion U.S. dollars) compared to 16.6 billion in the first
month of last year, continuing an increase in progress since the
last July, which monthly was +1.6%, +17.0%,
+15.1%, +27.0%, +22.2%, +58.8% and finally +71.7%.