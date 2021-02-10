



February 10, 2021

Original news Evergreen's revenues increased by +71.7% in January

Reached a record monthly turnover

It also continued last month, accentuating significantly, the surge in the revenues of the shipping company containerized Evergreen Marine Corporation which has a fleet of about 200 container ships. In January 2021, in fact, the volume business of the company grew by +71.7% being was taiwan's record $28.4 billion (1.0 billion U.S. dollars) compared to 16.6 billion in the first month of last year, continuing an increase in progress since the last July, which monthly was +1.6%, +17.0%, +15.1%, +27.0%, +22.2%, +58.8% and finally +71.7%.









